Crime Books Coming to Stores This June
Strangers turned to friends; an ancient conflict over a shattering secret; murder in unexpected places—these forthcoming books will give you all the heat of the summer without the sunburn.
Escape
by James Patterson
by David Ellis
As Chicago PD’s special-ops leader, Detective Billy Harney knows well that money is not the only valuable currency. The filthy rich man he’s investigating is down to his last twenty million. He’s also being held in jail.
For now.
Billy’s unit is called in when an escape plan results in officers down and inmates vanished.
In an empty lot, Billy spots two Kevlar vests. Two helmets. Two assault rifles. And a handwritten note:
Hi, Billy
Are you having fun yet?
The Omega Factor
by Steve Berry
UNESCO investigator Nicholas Lee stumbles on the trail of a legendary panel from the Ghent Altarpiece. Nick finds himself in an ancient conflict that has been simmering between the Maidens of Saint-Michael, a secret order of nuns guarding a great truth, and the Vatican, who want nothing more than to possess what the nuns guard. When Nick exposes the Maidens, he must confront a modern-day religious crusade intent on destroying a shocking truth from humanity’s past.
A Face to Die For
by Iris Johansen
Since she could remember, archeologist Riley Smith has been obsessed with Helen of Troy. Her professor father put his life on the line searching for the tomb of the world’s most beautiful woman to prove that Helen had been a real, living queen. Riley seeks the help of Eve Duncan, a forensic sculptor, to recreate Helen’s true appearance. After her father’s murder by tomb raiders, Riley, with Eve’s help, is determined to reach Helen’s burial site and avenge her father’s death. Their race across one of the most remote parts of the world puts them in grave danger as they hunt for Helen.
The Woman in the Library
Sulari Gentill
Set in a reading room at the Boston Public Library, four strangers are brought together when a threat suddenly appears. While they wait to be cleared, they pass the time with conversation, slowly becoming more than strangers. However, one of them happens to be a murderer. A murder-within-a-mystery, this upcoming thriller is full of twists and turns that shows us how words can be the most dangerous weapons of all.
When the Moon Turns to Blood
by Leah Sottile
This highly-anticipated investigation combines the culture of end-times paranoia and a number of mysterious deaths surrounding former beauty queen Lori Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell, a grave digger turned doomsday novelist. The story starts in Rexburg, Idaho where police perform a wellness check on the couple’s children, seven-year-old J.J. Vallow and sixteen-year-old Tylee Ryan. But both children are nowhere to be found. As the police uncover a larger web of mystery, Vallow’s case becomes more and more complicated, exploring extreme beliefs, snake oil prophets, and murder. At the center of this narrative is the question: if it feels like the world is ending, how are people supposed to act?
The Missing Cryptoqueen
by Jamie Bartlett
Acclaimed tech-journalist Jamie Bartlett tells the story of the murky worlds of little-regulated cryptocurrencies and multi-level-marketing schemes. In 2016, Dr. Ruja Ignatova promised thousands of her followers a financial revolution: the future was cryptocurrencies. She had invented the “Bitcoin Killer” OneCoin, and promised to earn investors untold fortunes and to change the world. By March 2017, more than $4 billion was invested in the project, but by October of the same year, Dr. Ruja disappeared. Bartlett does a deep dive on one of the biggest scams of the century and looks at the genius behind it, who is still on the run.
The House Across the Lake
Riley Sager
Recently widowed actress Casey Fletcher retreats to her family’s quiet lake house in Vermont. There, with binoculars and bourbon, she passes the time watching Tom and Katherine Royce, a glamorous couple living in the house across the lake.When Casey saves Katherine from drowning, the two develop a friendship. But as they get to know each other, and as Casey continues watching the couple, Tom and Katherine’s marriage seem less and less perfect. When Katherine disappears, Casey suspects Tom of foul play, but there might be more to the story than meets the eye.
The Dancing Girls
by M.M. Chouinard
When loving wife Jeanine Hammond is found dead in a small leafy town in Massachusetts, newly promoted Detective Jo Fournier is shocked to her core. Why leave her body posed like a ballerina? Why steal her wedding band and nothing else? Hungry for answers, Jo questions Jeanine's husband, but the heart-breaking pain written on his face threatens to tear open Jo's old wounds. It's the same pain she felt when her boyfriend was cruelly shot dead by a gang in their hometown of New Orleans. She couldn't get justice for him, but she's determined to get justice for Jeanine's devastated family.
But before Jo can get answers, another woman is found, wedding ring stolen, body posed in the same ritualistic way.
Digging through old files, Jo makes a terrifying link to a series of cold cases. She knows a serial killer is on the loose, but nobody will listen to the truth—not her bosses, nor the FBI. Still, Jo won't let her superiors keep her from stopping the murderer in his tracks, even if it means the end of her career.
Just as she is beginning to lose hope, she finds messages on the victims' computers that feel like the crucial missing link. But she knows the murderer is moments away from selecting his next victim. Will she be able to take down the most twisted killer of her career before another innocent life is lost?
Vera Kelly
Rosalie Knecht
In this third installment of the “Lost and Found” series, Vera Kelly visits her girlfriend Max’s estranged family in Los Angeles. Max’s parents are getting a divorce: with her father already engaged to a much younger woman and her mother having left the estate in a hurry with no signs of returning. Tensions between Max and her hostile father boil over at dinner and Max threatens her father’s plans using marital assets. The next morning, Max is gone, and Vera must use her detective skills to find her missing girlfriend.
The Girl Who Survived
Lisa Jackson
All her life, she’s been the girl who survived. Orphaned at age seven after a horrific killing spree at her family’s Oregon cabin, Kara McIntyre is still searching for some kind of normal. But now, twenty years later, the past has come thundering back. Her brother, Jonas, who was convicted of the murders has unexpectedly been released from prison. The press is in a frenzy again. And suddenly, Kara is receiving cryptic messages from her big sister, Marlie—who hasn’t been seen or heard from since that deadly Christmas Eve when she hid little Kara in a closet with a haunting, life-saving command: Don’t make a sound.
As people close to her start to die horrible deaths, Kara, who is slowly and surely unraveling, believes she is the killer’s ultimate target.
