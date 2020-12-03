Gift Guide For Thrill Seekers
Ready to get your pulse pounding? Or maybe you know someone who likes a good thriller. We’ve lined up our top jaw-clenching thrillers perfect for gifting those who love books that keep them on the edge of their seat.
Deadly Cross
by James Patterson
The murder of a glamorous DC socialite becomes Alex Cross’s deadliest case since Along Came a Spider.
Crooked River
by Douglas Preston
by Lincoln Child
Racing to uncover the mystery of several severed feet found floating in the Gulf of Mexico, Agent Pendergast is faced with the most inexplicable challenge of his career in this installment of the #1 New York Times bestselling series.
Chaos
by Iris Johansen
When CIA agent Alisa Flynn flaunts the rules by breaking into a mansion in the middle of the night, she skillfully circumvents alarms and outwits guards only to find herself standing in billionaire Gabe Korgan’s study . . . busted by Korgan himself. This could cost her her job unless, in a split second, she can turn the tables and try to convince him to join her on the most important mission of her life.
The Escape Artist
by Brad Meltzer
Nola Brown, the U.S. Army’s artist-in-residence–a painter and trained soldier–sees something nobody was supposed to see and earns a dangerous enemy in this novel as powerful as “a launched torpedo slashing through 400 pages of deep water before reaching impact…one of the best thrill rides ever” (David Baldacci).
Conviction
by Denise Mina
A true crime podcast sets a trophy wife’s present life on a collision course with her secret past in this “blazingly intense” Reese Witherspoon book club pick and New York Times Best Crime Novel of the Year (A. J. Finn).
Daylight
by David Baldacci
FBI Agent Atlee Pine’s search for her sister Mercy clashes with military investigator John Puller’s high-stakes case, leading them both deep into a global conspiracy—from which neither of them will escape unscathed.
More Better Deals
by Joe R. Lansdale
From the Edgar Award-winning author of the Hap and Leonard series, a hard-boiled novel set in 1960s Texas in which a no-nonsense car salesman faces a tempting decision, a dangerous deal, and an alluring affair.
Double Exposure
by Alfred Gough
by Miles Millar
From the creators of Smallville and Into the Badlands comes an action-packed “triple feature” debut thriller about a war veteran and CIA officer in the 1960s swept up into a cat and mouse game with enormous, world-altering consequences where Hitler may still be alive (Brad Meltzer, #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Escape Artist).
The Law of Innocence
by Michael Connelly
“One of the finest legal thrillers of the last decade” (Associated Press)
Lincoln Lawyer Mickey Haller must defend himself against murder charges in the heart-stopping new thriller from #1 New York Times bestselling author Michael Connelly.
The Talbot Odyssey
by Nelson DeMille
For forty years Western intelligence agents have known a terrible secret: the Russians have a mole—code-named Talbot—inside the CIA. At first Talbot is suspected of killing European agents. Then a street-smart ex-cop uncovers a storm of espionage and murder on the streets of New York, while in a Long Island suburb a civic demonstration against the Russian mission masks a desperate duel of nerves and wits.
Engineered by Talbot, a shadow world of suspicion and deceit is spilling onto the streets—leading to a new Soviet weapon and a first-strike war plan threatening the foundations of American government. For the U.S., time is running out. For Talbot, the time is now.
Make Them Sorry
by Sam Hawken
In this kickass thriller, a violent stalker has a terrified woman in his sights. Camaro Espinoza will make him sorry.
The 20th Victim
by James Patterson
by Maxine Paetro
Sergeant Lindsay Boxer tackles an ambitious case that spans San Francisco, L.A., and Chicago in this pulse-pounding thriller of “smart characters” and “shocking twists” (Lisa Gardner, #1 New York Times bestselling author).
Troubled Blood
by Robert Galbraith
Private Detective Cormoran Strike is visiting his family in Cornwall when he is approached by a woman asking for help finding her mother, Margot Bamborough–who went missing in mysterious circumstances in 1974.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What to Read Next
.