Books to Read In Anticipation of ‘Don’t Worry, Darling’

Henry North is a down-on-his-luck cybersecurity expert from New Orleans. Wei "Adam" Zhang is the cofounder of one of Austin's most successful venture capitalist firms. These two men didn't know each other. They had never met. Yet they died together, violently, in a place neither had any business being, leaving behind two widows.

Kirsten North is a 30-year-old consultant for the tech sector, when one day, Henry doesn't return from a business trip. Kirsten panics—and then gets an anonymous phone call: Your husband is dead in Austin. When she frantically searches for information, she finds the days-old news about the murdered millionaire and the unknown man found with him.

Flora Zheng knew her husband was keeping secrets. She suspected an affair, but she had decided she could forgive him for his weakness—until her husband ended up dead. And with no explanation for her husband's murder, the police begin to suspect her.

An uneasy alliance forms as the two widows delve into their husbands' deadly and dangerous secrets—as they try to protect their own. Together they will face a powerful foe determined to write a false narrative about the murders. In doing so, neither Flora nor Kirsten will remain the woman the world thought they were.