Crime Fiction Books Coming This April

In this second book of the Letty Davenport series, Letty’s incredible skills with firearms and her actions at a gunfight in Texas draw the attention of several branches of the US government. Her days working behind a desk are gone and now she’s the perfect candidate for even more dangerous work. The Department of Homeland Security and the NSA have given her a new task: infiltrate a hacker group, known as Ordinary People, that’s trying to wreak havoc. Letty, along with her reluctant partner from the NSA, will pose as free-spirited programmers and embark on a cross country road trip to the group’s headquarters in California. As they uncover the Ordinary People’s plans, they begin to suspect the group is not their only enemy. Someone has ulterior motives that place their mission and lives in grave danger and may be closer to them than they think.