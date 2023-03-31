Crime Fiction Books Coming This April
Get ready for the blooming flowers and warmer weather with this fantastic lineup of books. What starts as a vacation quickly turns into a nightmare in these April mysteries & thrillers. In settings ranging from a world where people suddenly have turned blind to a hurricane-ravaged Mississippi, the stories show people facing the same challenges of survival. They’ll need to figure out how far they’re willing to go. Life as they know it will never be the same as hard truths get revealed. Spring is in the air, and these books are perfect for your next picnic.
This can’t-miss psychological suspense brings together two women in a dynamic game of cat and mouse. Former detective and single mother, Mickey Gibson, juggles a hectic life trying to balance taking care of her kids while working for ProEye, a company that hunts down wealthy tax and credit cheats. She suddenly gets a call from a colleague, Arlene Robinson, who requests for her to go take inventory of a vacant home of an arms dealer who cheated ProEye’s clients and fled. But when she arrives, she discovers a dead body and nothing is as it seems. Gibson becomes the prime suspect of a murder investigation and now she needs to prove her innocence.
The Soulmate
Sally Hepworth
Gabe and Pippa have a dream cottage in a sleepy coastal town, but their house hides something sinister. The tall cliffs the cottage sits on is the perfect spot for people to end their lives and Gabe rescues them night after night, until he doesn’t. Pippa finds out that Gabe knew the victim and is uncertain whether the victim jumped or was pushed. Their marriage begins to crack as their deepest and darkest secrets begin to unravel.
Dark Angel
John Sandford
In this second book of the Letty Davenport series, Letty’s incredible skills with firearms and her actions at a gunfight in Texas draw the attention of several branches of the US government. Her days working behind a desk are gone and now she’s the perfect candidate for even more dangerous work. The Department of Homeland Security and the NSA have given her a new task: infiltrate a hacker group, known as Ordinary People, that’s trying to wreak havoc. Letty, along with her reluctant partner from the NSA, will pose as free-spirited programmers and embark on a cross country road trip to the group’s headquarters in California. As they uncover the Ordinary People’s plans, they begin to suspect the group is not their only enemy. Someone has ulterior motives that place their mission and lives in grave danger and may be closer to them than they think.
Tell Me What Really Happened
Chelsea Sedoti
Five friends decide to get away from their parents and spend the weekend by Salvation Creek. But sometime around midnight, one of them vanishes. The four friends who return are under suspicion and each have a different story of what happened in the woods. Told entirely through first-person police interviews, this fast-paced YA mystery asks what they are hiding to uncover what really happened that night.
A fierce zealot in the hurricane-ravaged bottomlands of South Mississippi has gained a foothold by capitalizing on the vulnerability of a dwindling population and burning need for hope. Her promises of salvation sow the seeds of violence. Elsewhere, Jessie and her baby Jace, are running across the Mississippi/Louisiana line to return to her childhood home and desolate father. Jace’s father, Holt, is missing and hunted by a brutish crowd. An old man witnesses the wrong thing. In a matter of days, all their lives will collide and be changed.
You Shouldn't Have Come Here
Jeneva Rose
From the bestselling author of The Perfect Marriage and One of Us is Dead comes this highly anticipated new thriller. Grace Evans books an Airbnb on a ranch in the middle of Wyoming and is hoping for a total escape from her busy life in New York. When she arrives, handsome owner, Calvin Wells introduces her to his easygoing life. But she slowly discovers a couple of things she’s not pleased about: a lack of cell phone service, a missing woman, and a feeling something about the ranch isn’t quite right. Despite her uneasiness, she bonds with Calvin and they fall for each other. As her departure date nears, her playful romance transforms into a complicated web of lies. His infatuation has morphed into obsession and what was supposed to be a getaway has become something more destructive.
For You and Only You
Caroline Kepnes
Caroline Kepnes’ acclaimed You series inspired the hit show on Netflix and now she’s back with this fourth installment. Glenn Shoddy, an acclaimed literary author, invites Joe Goldberg to join a tight-knit writing fellowship at Harvard. Finally he’ll be in a place where talent matters more than pedigree and a happy ending might be within reach. That is, until he meets his already-published, already-distinguished peers. Except for Wonder Parish. With no college degrees, no pretensions, no stories from prep school, and a love for literature they have so much in common. Joe will find out that love doesn’t conquer all. Sometimes, it needs a little push.
Blind Spots
Thomas Mullen
Everyone in the world went blind seven years ago. Technology was able to help adjust to the new normal, creating a device that approximates vision and downloads the visual data directly to people’s brains. But what happens when someone finds a way to hack it and change what people see? Mark Owens, a homicide detective, is investigating a case where the only witness to a murder insists the killer was blacked out of her vision. But Owens doesn’t believe her until a similar murder happens in front of him. Now Owen conducts an investigation in which he can’t even trust his own eyes.
You Know Her
Meagan Jennett
Set against the backdrop of small-town Virginia, it all began with finding the mutilated body of Mark Dixon. Bartender Sophie Braam told the cops he had stolen a glass of wine. What she doesn’t say is that she’s the one who killed him. Officer Nora Martin is new to the Bellair Policec Department and is trying to learn the ropes from Detective Murphy. She builds a shaky friendship with Sophie over their shared frustrations. But as bodies start piling up, Nora begins to suspect something’s not quite right with the bartender. Will she be able to convince Murph, or will he keep laughing off the idea that the serial killer could be a woman?
