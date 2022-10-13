Contemporary With a Side of Murder

Murder seems to have a way of finding these protagonists who just want some peace and stability. Between wedding celebrations in Nantucket to sensational murder trials, they’ll have to use their wits and everything in their arsenal if they don’t want to be the murderer’s next victim.

The Other Side of Night Harriet Kealty, a police officer trying to redeem herself after a lapse in judgement, discovers an inscription in a secondhand book. It’s a plea calling for help and the note leads her to David Asha, who was last seen stepping off a cliff. Police suspect he wasn’t able to cope after his wife’s sudden death, but Harriet can’t help but wonder why he would leave his young son, Elliot, behind. Her investigation leads her to Elliot’s surrogate father and her past love—Ben Elmys, who may also be a murderer. Hardcover Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

The Vanishing Point At the exclusive Brodsky Workshop, photography students Julian Ladd and Rye Adler meet and become unlikely roommates. They both become fascinated with their beautiful and talented classmate, Magda, and come to intimately know her. Twenty years later, they’re on separate paths. Rye is at the top of his field, photographing celebrities. Magda reenters his life, forcing him to reckon with his life as an artist and his search for a missing boy becomes his own fight for survival. Months later, Julian discovers Rye’s obituary, making it sound like a suicide. Julian decides to attend the funeral and with no casket and no body, Julian not only questions Rye’s death but the foundations of his own life. Trade Paperback Arrow Icon Arrow icon ebook

Emily Hoang is a writer and editor, who is obsessed with haunted houses, ghosts, and dreams. More info can be found on her website.