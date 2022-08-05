Suspenseful Small Town Crime Fiction Books

As a reporter who’s behind the scenes in crime, Paddy Meehan is no stranger to murder. But when her former boyfriend and fellow journalist Terry Patterson is found hooded and shot through the head, Paddy knows she will be of little help to the police. She hasn’t seen him in more than six months. So imagine her confusion Terry’s will has left her with his house and several suitcases of notes. Paddy is unknowingly drawn into a labyrinth of secrets and lies that may be the most important, and dangerous, story of her career.