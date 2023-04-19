Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23

Books To Read if You Love The Crime Drama ‘The Blacklist’

Books To Read if You Love The Crime Drama 'The Blacklist'The Blacklist swept through the nation as one of the hottest crime dramas of the last decade. It follows Raymond Reddington, an ex-US Naval Intelligence officer turned criminal and FBI Most Wanted fugitive, as he catches some of the most dangerous criminals in the world from what he calls the “Blacklist”. Pairing a criminal with an FBI profiler, The Blacklist has all the intrigue, action, and mystery of a good crime drama. If you loved this series, we’ve got five books for you to pick up now.

 

What to Read Next

New Small-Town Suspense Filled with Secrets and Lies

Small-Town Suspense Filled with Secrets and Lies

8 High-Stakes FBI Thrillers That Rival Action Movies

Breakneck Speed: 7 High-Stakes FBI Thrillers That Rival Action Movies

petsincrimefiction_novelsuspects

The Pets Of Crime Fiction

Anthony Bourdain's Crime Fiction Novels_NovelSuspects_Article

Food and Crime Fiction: Anthony Bourdain’s Crime Fiction Novels

Marvelous Mystery and Detective Stories

Marvelous Mystery and Detective Stories

Librarians as Detectives_NovelSuspects

Librarians as Detectives: 6 Books Where Librarians Put on Their Sleuth Hats

 

 