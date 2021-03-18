5 Must Read YA LGBTQ+ Mystery Suspense Books

Have you ever had one of those days where you wish you could just burn it all down? That's how Joey Rossi feels when he discovers that his boyfriend has been cheating on him. When he turns to his (very young) mom and best friend Gia for commiseration, he learns that her latest relationship has just imploded, too. Miserable and angry together, they commit a string of crimes that sends them fleeing their home state of New Jersey. They look for refuge at the empty lake house belonging to Gia's ex and the best man they know, but they won't be able to hide out for long without confronting what they've done, and finding out a way forward.