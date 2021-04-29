We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

2021 Edgar Award Winners

EdgarAwards2021WinnersHighlighting the best in mysteries and thrillers, the Edgar® Awards celebrated its 75th year this Thursday, April 29th. Congratulations to all 2021 nominees and winners. You can see the full list of 2021 Edgar Award nominees here.

The Best Novel

Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line

Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line

Deepa Anappara

Down market lanes crammed with too many people, dogs, and rickshaws, past stalls that smell of cardamom and sizzling oil, below a smoggy sky that doesn’t let through a single blade of sunlight, and all the way at the end of the Purple metro line lies a jumble of tin-roofed homes where nine-year-old Jai lives with his family. From his doorway, he can spot the glittering lights of the city’s fancy high-rises, and though his mother works as a maid in one, to him they seem a thousand miles away. Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line plunges readers deep into this neighborhood to trace the unfolding of a tragedy through the eyes of a child as he has his first perilous collisions with an unjust and complicated wider world.

Best First Novel

Please See Us

Please See Us

Caitlin Mullen

In this sophisticated, suspenseful debut reminiscent of Laura Lippman and Megan Miranda, two young women become unlikely friends during one fateful summer in Atlantic City as mysterious disappearances hit dangerously close to home.

Best Paperback Original

When No One Is Watching

When No One Is Watching

Alyssa Cole

Sydney Green is Brooklyn born and raised, but her beloved neighborhood seems to change every time she blinks. Condos are sprouting like weeds, FOR SALE signs are popping up overnight, and the neighbors she’s known all her life are disappearing. To hold onto her community’s past and present, Sydney channels her frustration into a walking tour and finds an unlikely and unwanted assistant in one of the new arrivals to the block—her neighbor Theo. But Sydney and Theo’s deep dive into history quickly becomes a dizzying descent into paranoia and fear. Their neighbors may not have moved to the suburbs after all, and the push to revitalize the community may be more deadly than advertised.

When does coincidence become conspiracy? Where do people go when gentrification pushes them out? Can Sydney and Theo trust each other—or themselves—long enough to find out before they too disappear?

Best Fact Crime

Death in Mud Lick

Death in Mud Lick

Eric Eyre

From a Pulitzer Prize–winning reporter from the smallest newspaper ever to win the prize in the investigative reporting category, an urgent, riveting, and heartbreaking investigation into the corporate greed that pumped millions of pain pills into small Appalachian towns, decimating communities.

The Simon & Schuster Mary Higgins Clark Award

The Cabinets of Barnaby Mayne

The Cabinets of Barnaby Mayne

Elsa Hart

London, 1703. In a time when the old approaches to science coexist with the new, one elite community attempts to understand the world by collecting its wonders. Sir Barnaby Mayne, the most formidable of these collectors, has devoted his life to filling his cabinets. While the curious-minded vie for invitations to study the rare stones, bones, books, and artifacts he has amassed, some visitors come with a darker purpose.
For Cecily Kay, it is a passion for plants that brings her to the Mayne house. The only puzzle she expects to encounter is how to locate the specimens she needs within Sir Barnaby’s crowded cabinets. But when her host is stabbed to death, Cecily finds the confession of the supposed killer unconvincing. She pays attention to details—years of practice have taught her that the smallest particulars can distinguish a harmless herb from a deadly one—and in the case of Sir Barnaby’s murder, there are too many inconsistencies for her to ignore.

To discover the truth, Cecily must enter the world of the collectors, a realm where intellect is distorted by obsession and greed. As her pursuit of answers brings her closer to a killer, she risks being given a final resting place amid the bones that wait, silent and still, in the cabinets of Barnaby Mayne.

The G.P. Putnam’s Sons Sue Grafton Memorial Award

Vera Kelly Is Not a Mystery

Vera Kelly Is Not a Mystery

Rosalie Knecht

The “splendid genre-pushing” (People) Vera Kelly series returns in full force as our recently out-of-the-spy-game heroine finds herself traveling from Brooklyn to a sprawling countryside estate in the Caribbean in her first case as a private investigator. 

Robert L. Fish Award

Tampa Bay Noir

Tampa Bay Noir

Colette Bancroft (Editor); Ace Atkins (Contribution by); Karen Brown (Contribution by)

Akashic Books continues its award-winning series of original noir anthologies, launched in 2004 with Brooklyn Noir . Each book comprises all new stories, each one set in a distinct location within the geographic area of the book. Brand-new stories by: Michael Connelly, Lori Roy, Ace Atkins, Karen Brown, Tim Dorsey, Lisa Unger, Sterling Watson, Luis Castillo, Sarah Gerard, Danny L pez, Ladee Hubbard, Gale Massey, Yuly Restrepo Garc s, Eliot Schrefer, and Colette Bancroft.

 

Best Critical/Bibliography

Phantom Lady

Phantom Lady

Christina Lane

In 1933, Joan Harrison was a twenty-six-year-old former salesgirl with a dream of escaping both her stodgy London suburb and the dreadful prospect of settling down with one of the local boys. A few short years later, she was Alfred Hitchcock’s confidante and one of the Oscar-nominated screenwriters of his first American film, Rebecca. Harrison had quickly grown from being the worst secretary Hitchcock ever had to one of his closest collaborators, critically shaping his brand as the “Master of Suspense.” Forging her own public persona as the female Hitchcock, Harrison went on to produce numerous Hollywood features before becoming a television pioneer as the producer of Alfred Hitchcock Presents. A respected powerhouse, she acquired a singular reputation for running amazingly smooth productions– and defying anyone who posed an obstacle. She built most of her films and series from the ground up. She waged rough-and-tumble battles against executives and censors, and even helped to break the Hollywood blacklist. She teamed up with many of the most respected, well-known directors, writers, and actors of the twentieth century. And she did it all on her own terms. Author Christina Lane shows how this stylish, stunning woman became Hollywood’s most powerful female writer-producer–one whom history has since overlooked.

Best Juvenile

Premeditated Myrtle (Myrtle Hardcastle Mystery 1)

Premeditated Myrtle (Myrtle Hardcastle Mystery 1)

Elizabeth C. Bunce

Twelve-year-old Myrtle Hardcastle has a passion for justice and a Highly Unconventional obsession with criminal science. Armed with her father’s law books and her mum’s microscope, Myrtle studies toxicology, keeps abreast of the latest developments in crime scene analysis, and Observes her neighbors in the quiet village of Swinburne, England.
When her next-door neighbor, a wealthy spinster and eccentric breeder of rare flowers, dies under Mysterious Circumstances, Myrtle seizes her chance. With her unflappable governess, Miss Ada Judson, by her side, Myrtle takes it upon herself to prove Miss Wodehouse was murdered and find the killer, even if nobody else believes he–not even her father, the town prosecutor.

Best Young Adult

The Companion

The Companion

Katie Alender

The other orphans say Margot is lucky.
Lucky to have survived the car-wreck that killed her family.
Lucky to get a single room because she wakes up screaming every night.
And finally, lucky to be chosen to join a foster family at their remote country manor.
But soon, Margot realizes that it wasn’t generosity that moved Mr. and Mrs. Sutton to bring her home. Margo was handpicked to be a companion for their daughter, Agatha-a formerly typical teenager who suddenly went catatonic.
Staying with the Suttons is better than the alternatives, but strange things start happening at the estate. As Margot begins to understand the truth, she begins to slip away…just like Agatha.
Until the next morning, when the day repeats itself.
Baxter and Halen are the only ones who remember what happened, and they repeat their living nightmare again and again. As the cycle continues, the two try to figure out what’s going on- Why does Halen feel sick every time she takes off the necklace? Where is the eerie singing coming from? And who, or what, is killing everyone?

Best Short Story

Maaza Mengiste wins Best Short Story for “Dush, Ash, Flight” from Addis Ababa @AkashicBooks.

2021 Grand Master

Charlaine Harris

Jeffery Deaver

Best TV Episode Teleplay

“Episode 1, Open Water” – The SoundsWritten by Sarah-Kate Lynch (Acorn TV)

