Sulari Gentill Shares “The Scene Stealer” Moments

A crime novel generally hosts a reasonable cast of characters—the protagonists, their sidekicks, the suspects and several minor characters.

The latter range from literary extras who don’t exist in the text as individuals, dealt with in lines like “the room was crowded” or “there were several people ahead of him in the queue” to speaking parts with brief but crucial roles to play in the plot. Occasionally, one of these minor characters takes their shot and steals the scene.

In a crime novel this is not always a bad thing. Mystery writers have long used distraction and diversion to hide murderers and clues in plain sight, and how better to misdirect the reader’s attention than to allow a minor character their moment in the spotlight. Perhaps it is for this reason that the upstaging antics of characters whose only job was to close the door, deliver a parcel or inform the protagonist of some thing or other is tolerated more than it might be in other genres.

As much as it may be a useful diversion, the minor character who grabs the microphone and begins to sing is not necessarily doing so under the conscious direction of the author. Most writers have from time to time found themselves dealing with characters who deviate from the script, who suddenly burst out of their confined purpose in the plot with a story of their own about which we were previously unaware. They seem to say, “Yes, I know that there’s been a murder and we’re all very concerned, but let’s just talk about me for a moment…”

Of course, including the backstory of every passing human in the text would probably not be the best decision a writer to could make, but when a character is so determined to have their moment that they evade the writer’s better instincts and sidestep the plot, then perhaps they have earned a larger place in the narrative. It is just an audition though, and most writers are tough casting directors. For those minor characters who make the cut, however, roles may be rewritten and expanded, and there is always the possibility of a lead in the sequel.

Discover the Book

The Woman in the Library Ned Kelly award winning author Sulari Gentill sets this mystery-within-a-mystery in motion with a deceptively simple, Dear Hannah, What are you writing?pulling us into theornate reading room at the Boston Public Library. In every person’s story, there is something to hide… The tranquility is shattered by a woman’s terrified scream. Security guards take charge immediately, instructing everyone inside to stay put until the threat is identified and contained. While they wait for the all-clear, four strangers, who’d happened to sit at the same table, pass the time in conversation and friendships are struck. Each has his or her own reasons for being in the reading room that morning–it just happens that one is a murderer. Sulari Gentill delivers a sharply thrilling read with The Woman in the Library, an unexpectedly twisty literary adventure that examines the complicated nature of friendship and shows us that words can be the most treacherous weapons of all.

