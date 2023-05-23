7 Vacation Thrillers for Fans of Locked-Room Mysteries

By Jaclyn Goldis

Death on the Nile (1978)My favorite locked-room mysteries are vacation thrillers that spotlight exotic international locations, presenting the ideal scenario for armchair traveling. Come for the immersive setting, stay for twists galore and a murderer to puzzle out. My upcoming debut in suspense, The Chateau, fits squarely in the category—featuring a grand chateau in Provence wherein a wealthy French matriarch is murdered, and her granddaughter and her granddaughter’s friends who’ve been invited to the chateau are all suspects. If you loved The White Lotus and Glass Onion, then cozy up with my favorite vacation thrillers and prepare to be transported.

