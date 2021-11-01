We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

Chris Hadfield on His Cold War Thriller From the Dark Heart of the Space Race

The Apollo Murders

The Apollo Murders

by Chris Hadfield

1973: a final, top-secret mission to the Moon. Three astronauts in a tiny spaceship, a quarter million miles from home. A quarter million miles from help.
NASA is about to launch Apollo 18. While the mission has been billed as a scientific one, flight controller Kazimieras "Kaz" Zemeckis knows there is a darker objective. Intelligence has discovered a secret Soviet space station spying on America, and Apollo 18 may be the only chance to stop it.
But even as Kaz races to keep the NASA crew one step ahead of their Russian rivals, a deadly accident reveals that not everyone involved is quite who they were thought to be. With political stakes stretched to the breaking point, the White House and the Kremlin can only watch as their astronauts collide on the lunar surface, far beyond the reach of law or rescue.
Full of the fascinating technical detail that fans of The Martian loved, and reminiscent of the thrilling claustrophobia, twists, and tension of The Hunt for Red OctoberThe Apollo Murders is a high-stakes thriller unlike any other. Chris Hadfield captures the fierce G-forces of launch, the frozen loneliness of space, and the fear of holding on to the outside of a spacecraft orbiting the Earth at 17,000 miles per hour as only someone who has experienced all of these things in real life can.
Strap in and count down for the ride of a lifetime.

What to Read Next

Mercy by David Baldacci

Atlee Pine is Back: Read an Excerpt from Mercy by David Baldacci

Six Sci-Fi Thriller Audiobooks That Get Your Blood Pumping_NovelSuspects

Six Sci-Fi Thriller Audiobooks To Get Your Blood Pumping

New Mystery Thriller Books Releasing This October

New Mystery & Thriller Books Coming This October

Michael Koryta's Best Books Based on Goodreads Ratings

Michael Koryta’s Best Novels Based on Goodreads Ratings

5 James Patterson Books to Devour in 2021

New Year, New Reads: 5 James Patterson Books to Devour in 2021

TheSubtleTerrorofSciFiThrillers

The Subtle Terror of SciFi Thrillers