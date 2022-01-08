The Most Anticipated Film and TV of 2022

Mystery, thriller, and crime film and crime TV fans, 2022 is going to be a great year for you. There are so many good crime TV shows and movies coming out in 2022 that it’s almost impossible to keep track of them. That’s why we’ve put together this list of some of the most anticipated TV shows and movies coming out in 2022. Get excited because all of these—and more—will be here sooner than you think.

Inventing Anna — You know if it’s got Shonda Rhimes’s name on it, it’s going to be worth a watch. And Inventing Anna is the latest from the television producer and screenwriter. This one is based on the New York article “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People” by Jessica Pressler, and it stars Julia Garner as Anna Delvey, a con artist who pretended to be a wealthy heiress in order to defraud banks, restaurants, hotels, and wealthy people. Inventing Anna premieres on Netflix on February 11, 2022.

Knives Out 2 — While the first Knives Out film was not based on an actual detective novel, it definitely had that Agatha Christie-style whodunnit vibe about it, and us crime fiction fans ate it right up. Now, filming has just wrapped on the sequel to Knives Out, which is currently being called Knives Out 2. Director Rian Johnson has said that the second film will not be a continuation of the first story but rather it will be another standalone mystery starring Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc. There’s no official release date for this one yet, but filming officially wrapped on September 13, 2021, so it should be soon.

Stranger Things Season 4 — We’ve been dying to find out what will happen next with the Stranger Things gang since we finished watching season 3 back in 2019. Now we’ve finally gotten a teaser trailer and Netflix has said they will release the new season some time in mid-2022. A lot of details of the season have been kept under wraps, but we do know that it will be nine episodes long. And the Duffer Brothers have teased a little plot info: “[Hopper] is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, Russia, where he will face dangers both human…and other. Meanwhile, back in the States, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything.” Count us in.

Ozark Season 4: Part 1 — Ozark fans: good news! You don’t have to wait long for the next season of your favorite show. Season 4: Part 1 is scheduled to drop on Netflix on Friday, January 21, 2022. This will be the final season for Ozark, and it will be split into two parts for 14 episodes total. Ozark star Jason Bateman explained on Jimmy Fallon, “So it’ll be seven and seven. So it really will be like season four and season five, but they’re shorter.” Bateman also promised “we do land the plane in a satisfactory way,” so hopefully we’ll all be happy with the show’s ending.

Scream (2022) — It’s been 11 years since Sidney Prescott and her cohorts were terrorized by a mysterious masked killer with a penchant for phone calls and scary movie trivia. But he’s back, as are all of your favorites from the Scream franchise, including Courteney Cox as reporter Gale Weathers and David Arquette as Dewey Riley. The new installment of everyone’s favorite slasher series will hit theaters on January 14, 2022.

Mission: Impossible 7 — Spy film favorite Mission: Impossible is back for a seventh installment in theaters on September 30, 2022. You’ll get to see many familiar faces from previous films, including Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Frederick Schmidt. Plus, the new film introduces a bunch of new characters, played by Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, and Cary Elwes. And if you’re already hungry for more, fear not! Mission: Impossible 8 is already in development and scheduled for release in 2023.

Nope — Ever since the horror film Get Out shocked, delighted, and scared audiences everywhere, we’ve all lined up to watch whatever it is Jordan Peele comes out with next. So of course, his upcoming film Nope, starring Oscar-winner Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun, has us excited. The horror-thriller recently finished filming, and it’s currently scheduled to come out in theaters on July 22, 2022.

Killing Eve — Can’t get enough of spy thrillers? Then you probably love the British spy thriller television series Killing Eve, and like us, you’re probably more than ready for season 4 to come out already. Well, you won’t have to wait much longer. Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh are returning for the fourth and final season in 2022. While we don’t have an exact release date yet, we do know that filming began in June 2021, so it is on its way!

