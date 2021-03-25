The Latest True Crime Titles

Though there are lots of true crime books about horrific murders, serial killers, and disturbing acts of violence, there are just as many about bloodless and non-violent crimes. One of the pleasures of the true crime genre is its diversity. Some true crime books are part memoir; some are pure investigation. Some weave history and social science into the narrative. Others are humorous and lighthearted. The six books on this list represent the vast difference that exists in true crime stories. They’re all nonfiction books, and yes, crime is involved in all of them—but that’s where the similarities end. Maybe you’re looking for a funny but thoughtful collection of stories about real-life female con artists. Or maybe what you want is a more traditional crime narrative about murder and its aftermath. Either way, you’re bound to find something that piques your interest on this list of six new true crime books.

Walmart The Third Rainbow Girl New in Paperback: In The Third Rainbow Girl, Emma Copley Eisenberg explores the complexes of life in a small Appalachian town through the lens of a brutal murder that went unsolved for decades. In 1980, two young women were murdered in rural West Virginia, while on their way to an annual outdoor peace festival. Though several local men were convicted, the crime was never officially solved. Intrigued by the case, Eisenberg spent years reinvestigating the crime. In this brilliant blend of memoir, true crime, journalism, and Appalachian history, she thoughtfully examines how a crime can haunt a community for generations.

Kobo Guilty Admissions In Guilty Admissions, investigative reporter Nicole LaPorte explores the bizarre and cutthroat world of college admissions, and the lengths the rich and famous will go to to ensure their children get into elite schools. She delves into the details of the Varsity Blues scandal, which involved a group of wealthy parents determined to garner acceptances for their children via bribes and fraud, and recounts the life of Rick Singer, the college admissions counselor willing to help them. Though she takes her subject matter seriously, LaPorte's excellent writing and the larger-than-life cast of characters make this work of nonfiction read almost like a novel.

Kobo Till Murder Do Us Part Master of crime fiction James Patterson is also adept at crime nonfiction, and his talent is on full display in Till Murder Do Us Part. This collection of two true stories of murder and matrimony will have your spine tingling like any good Patterson novel. The titular story, Till Murder Do Us Part, follows Kathi Spiars, who, twelve years after marrying the perfect man, begins to suspect he's not who she thought he was. In Ramp Up to Murder, a teenager moves across the country to start a new life with her boyfriend. But her perfect new life is soon shattering by a missing persons cases back in California, one with haunting consequences.

