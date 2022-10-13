Forensic Pathologist Crime Fiction

In these thrilling crime fiction novels, characters find themselves trailing down a labyrinth of clues under a ticking clock to try to find the killers before another victim is taken. They’ll be forced to confront their pasts and be challenged to new heights by these witty criminals. They’ll need to figure out whether their next steps will bring them one step closer to escape or if it’ll take them right into their killers’ hands.

The Chalk Pit In this ninth book from the Ruth Galloway Mysteries, Ruth Galloway gets called to examine a set of human remains that look as if they’ve been boiled, bringing her into a murder investigation. DCI Nelson is looking for a homeless woman who may have gone “underground” and wonders if this might be connected to the body Ruth has found. Ruth and Nelson team up, hearing rumors of secret societies, cannibalism, and ritual killings. When a dead body is found with a map, they realize their journey has just begun and more bodies may be underfoot. Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Books-A-Million

Indiebound

Bookshop

Hudson Booksellers

Powell's

Target

Walmart

The Bone Collector A diabolical killer brings Lincoln Rhyme, a once brilliant criminologist whose career took a turn after an accident left him emotionally and physically shattered, back into the game. With police detective Amelia Sachs, they follow a trail of clues that brings them into a dark chapter of New York City’s past and further down into the darkness of the mind of a criminal who will do anything until life’s stripped down to the bone. Mass Market Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Books-A-Million

Indiebound

Bookshop

Hudson Booksellers

Powell's

Target

Walmart

Blindsighted Police chief Jeffrey Tolliver leads the investigation when a young college professor is found brutally mutilated in the local diner of a small Georgia town. It’s only when Sara Linton, town pediatrician and coroner, does the autopsy that the full extent of the killer’s twisted work becomes clear. Panic heightens when another local woman is found crucified a few days later. Not only does Jeffrey have a sadistic serial killer in his hands, but, on the other side, also has Lena Adams, the county’s only female detective and first victim’s sister, who wants her own justice. Only Sara has the key to finding the killer and a secret from her past may unmask the criminal or could mean her death. Related: Karin Slaughter Breaks Down Her Most Iconic Thrillers ebook Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

Apple Books

Barnes & Noble

Google Play

Ebooks.com

Kobo

Get recommended reads, deals, and more from Hachette Get recommended reads, deals, and more from Hachette Sign Up By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Emily Hoang is a writer and editor, who is obsessed with haunted houses, ghosts, and dreams. More info can be found on her website.