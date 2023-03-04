Crime Fiction Set on Death Row

What happens when you help put a man behind bars, only to later doubt that he was ever guilty—just as he is about to be executed? The Ballad of Frankie Silver is about a career lawman who is about to watch the execution of a man he put away 20 years ago for the brutal slaying of two hikers. But the lawman can't stop thinking about another execution that happened over 100 years ago, one in which an innocent woman was killed for a crime she did not commit. And he's afraid history is about to repeat itself if he doesn't act soon.