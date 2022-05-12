Buckle Your Seatbelts: 5 Airplane Thrillers For Your Reading List

By Emily Hoang

Falling_TJNewman_AirplaneThrillers_NovelSuspectsSome fictional flights become more than trips ferrying characters to their destinations and end up making them question their duties in life and relationships with others. Buckle your seatbelts for these high-stakes thrillers (that you may want to read far away from any airports).

 

Hostage

Hostage

Clare Mackintosh

Mina tries to focus on her job as a flight attendant during the inaugural nonstop flight from London to Sydney, but can’t stop thinking about her fracturing marriage and her five-year-old daughter. That is until she receives an anonymous, chilling note from a passenger intending the plane to never reach its destination. As passengers start dying, Mina knows she must act but must choose between saving her passengers and her family.

Night Fall

Night Fall

by Nelson DeMille

In this third installment from the series A John Corey Novel, elite anti-terrorist task force agents John Corey and Kaye Mayfield discover corruption deep within the FBI. After the crash of Flight 800 becomes attributed to a mechanical malfunction, they suspect a coverup at the highest level. The one piece of evidence that can prove the truth behind the fate of Flight 800? A videotape of Bob Mitchell and Janet Whitney making love on a Long Island beach at dusk.

Related: Break Into the World of Nelson DeMille's Crime Fiction

Hard Fall

Hard Fall

by Ridley Pearson

For two years, FBI Agent Cam Daggett has been on the hunt for the bomber of EuroTours Flight 1023 - upon which his parents and son died. He only knows a name—Anthony Kort—and that he has a detonator no airport security can detect. Daggett’s personal vendetta becomes an obsession that makes it hard to stay objective, but he believes he’s the only one with a chance of predicting Kort’s next target.

The Last Flight

The Last Flight

Julie Clark

Claire Cook seems to have the perfect life: living with her supposedly perfect political-dynasty-scion of a husband in a beautiful townhouse. But really, Claire’s husband has a temper and uses his staff to track her every move. What he doesn’t know is that Claire has a plan to vanish. Her plan takes her to the airport where she meets Eva, who also seems to be in a dire situation. The women switch tickets and identities, Claire now off to Oakland and Eva traveling to Puerto Rico. But when the plane to Puerto Rico crashes, Claire assumes both Eva’s identity, and all the secrets she tried so hard to hide.

Falling

Falling

T. J. Newman

A flight to New York is usually a casual affair. But thirty minutes prior to this one, pilot Bill Hoffman’s family was kidnapped. To save them, the Bill must follow a terrorist’s orders to crash the plane carrying 144 passengers, putting Bill’s duties in life as a father, husband, and pilot to the test.

What to Read Next

Crime Books We're Anticipating This May_NovelSuspects

Crime Books We’re Anticipating This May

What is 'Wahala' anyways?

Nikki May Shares the Cultural Significance of Her Book Title ‘Wahala’

Biological Thrillers_A Proposed Canon from Author Chris Holm

Biological Thrillers: A Proposed Canon from Author Chris Holm

Mysteries & Thrillers Depicting Music and Musicians

Mysteries & Thrillers Depicting Music and Musicians

10 Suspenseful Novels Set in Hotels, Motels, and Inns

10 Suspenseful Novels Set in Hotels, Motels, and Inns

When Protagonists Will Stop at Nothing

Heart-Pounding Suspense: When Protagonists Will Stop at Nothing

Emily Hoang is a writer and editor who is obsessed with haunted houses, ghosts, and dreams. More info can be found on her website.