Every Harlan Coben Series You Can Stream Right Now

Looking for the perfect film adaptation of a crime novel? Then chances are, you’ll enjoy the Netflix adaptations of Harlan Coben’s thrilling books. These mini-series are sure to keep you on the edge of your seat, and are drawing viewers from across the globe to enjoy projects set in international locations like England, France, and Spain. There are six different series and depending on your preferences, you’ll be able to find something to suit your interests.

Hold Tight

The newest from Harlan Coben, releasing this week, is Hold Tight—a mini-series where a missing man causes a quiet suburban town’s secrets to unravel. If you like Hold Tight, read Harlan Coben’s Run Away.

Gone for Good

Looking for a tear-jerking love story that will leave you on the edge of your seat? Gone for Good fits the bill. After his mom’s funeral, Will Klein proposes to his girlfriend who promptly goes on the run. Little does he know that her presence in his life was connected to his brother’s death years prior. Now, he’s trying to save the love of his life while also unearthing the truth about his brother.

Safe

Harlan Coben’s Safe is a good old-fashioned murder mystery that will send chills down your spine. As single father Tom begins to move on after the death of his wife, he struggles to keep tabs on his daughters despite living in a gated community. When his eldest daughter goes missing with her boyfriend, the race is on to locate them both.

Stay Close

Everyone has a past, and brides are no different. In Stay Close, Megan Pierce is gearing up to marry her longtime partner with whom she shares children. When a woman from her past reaches out to her, she’s forced to face her demons. Will she come clean to her soon-to-be husband or will her secret past tear them apart?

The Innocent

Want a mystery with so many twists and turns it’ll leave your head spinning? The Innocent combines accidental deaths, organized crime, and human trafficking in a shocking tale that you’re sure to remember. Matt and Olivia fight for their lives as their past catches up to them unexpectedly.

The Stranger

Your parents probably taught you not to speak to strangers. It’s also sound advice for adults, as Harlan Coben shows in The Stranger. When a mysterious woman shows up and begins revealing people’s secrets, the consequences are deadly. Check it out for yourself to learn the value of a secret or read the book the TV series was based on!

Read the Latest Thriller by Harlan Coben

The Match After months away, Wilde has returned to the Ramapo Mountains in the wake of a failed bid at domesticity that confirms what he’s known all along: He belongs on his own, free from the comforts and constraints of modern life.

Suddenly, a DNA match on an online ancestry database brings Wilde closer to his past than he’s ever dreamed, and finally gives Wilde the opening he needs to track down his father. But meeting the man brings up more questions than answers. So Wilde reaches out to his last, most desperate lead, a second cousin who disappears as quickly as he resurfaces, having experienced an epic fall from grace that can only be described as a waking nightmare.

Was his cousin’s downfall a long time coming? Or was he the victim of a conspiracy as cunning as it is complex? And how does it all connect to the man once known as The Stranger, a treacherous fugitive with a growing following whose mission and methods have only turned more dangerous with time?

