The Glamorous Lies of Female Con-Artists

Watch out world! These leading female characters are taking control of their fates, saying what they need to get what they want. Underneath the innocent appearance is a fierce, determined mentality that’s ready to bring the dog-eat-dog world under their heels, flipping the script on female con artist tropes.

Cover Story Aspiring writer Lora Ricci lands a summer internship at ELLE magazine where she meets Cat Wolff, contributing editor and enigmatic daughter of a clean energy mogul. Cat takes Lora under her wing and a friendship emerges between them. When Lora opens up about her financial struggles and losing her scholarship at NYU, Cat has the perfect solution: drop out of NYU and become Cat’s ghostwriter. Lora agrees and becomes caught in Cat’s glamorous lifestyle of extravagant parties and opulence. But as Lora goes deeper and deeper, Cat’s perfect appearance cracks, exposing a darker side of deceit. Hardcover Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

The Lies I Tell Two woman face off in what starts as a desire for revenge. Meg Williams. Melody White. She’s a con artist with different names and erases herself to become whoever she needs to be. She’ll tell you exactly what you need to hear and when she’s done, she’s probably already taken everything. Kat Roberts has been waiting for this woman to return after she’s upended her life. When she does, Kay is ready to expose her. But as the women grow closer, Kat’s assumptions start crumbling, leaving Kat to wonder who Meg’s true target is. Hardcover Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

Pretty Things Nina, with a liberal arts degree, and Vanessa, a privileged young heiress, both wanted to make their marks in the world. But after Nina’s dreams towards a fulfilling career crash, she turns to stealing from rich kids in L. A with her boyfriend, Lachlan. She’s learned from the best, her mother who was a con artist who hustled to give Nina a decent childhood. But when her mother gets sick, Nina plans her most dangerous scam yet. Vanessa’s covetable life as an Instagram influencer dissolves after her broken marriage, making her retreat to her family estate, Stonehaven. It’s a mansion with dark secrets not only from Vanessa’s past, but also from Nina’s. Their paths collide on the shores of Lake Tahoe where they’ll try to survive the greatest game of deception and destruction they’ll ever play. Hardcover Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

Trust Me, I'm Lying For fans of Ocean’s Eleven, Julep Dupree is a con artist and a sophomore at Chicago’s St. Agatha High. Her father’s an old-school grifter who sent her there to learn about the upper class. When she returns how to an apartment flipped upside down and her father gone, Julep’s plans for Yale start to unravel. Julep traces her dad’s trail of clues with Tyler Richland, St. Agatha’s Prince Charming, and Sam, a loyal hacker. They encounter creepy stalkers and uncover family secrets, but nothing’s going to stop her until she finds her father. Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

The Girls I've Been Nora O’Malley grew up as her mother’s protégé as the daughter of a con artist who targets men. But when her mother falls for the mark instead of conning him, Nora must pull the ultimate con—escape. After her ex, Wes, walks in on her kissing her new girlfriend, Iris, their awkward trip to the bank to deposit fundraiser money is the least of their worries. This mundane trip takes a deadly turn when two bank robbers stir trouble right when they walk in. Grab a copy of this highly anticipated thriller before its Netflix film adaptation starring Millie Bobbie Brown. Hardcover Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

Emily Hoang is a writer and editor, who is obsessed with haunted houses, ghosts, and dreams. More info can be found on her website.