Use SPOOKYSUSPECTS for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+

The Glamorous Lies of Female Con-Artists

By Emily Hoang

The Glamorous Lies of Female Con-artistsWatch out world! These leading female characters are taking control of their fates, saying what they need to get what they want. Underneath the innocent appearance is a fierce, determined mentality that’s ready to bring the dog-eat-dog world under their heels, flipping the script on female con artist tropes.

 

What to Read Next

Why We Love Seeing Female Rage in Crime Fiction

Why We Love Seeing Female Rage in Crime Fiction

NoneShallSleep_NS

Thrilling Page-Turners Featuring Strong Female Leads

Stunning Stories of Fabulous Female Detectives

10 Female Detectives Uncovering Hidden Mysteries

Eight Thrillers and Their Unforgettable Female Leads_NovelSuspects

12 Thrillers and Their Unforgettable Female Leads

Mysteries and Thrillers Featuring Strong Female Characters

Mysteries and Thrillers Featuring Strong Female Characters

Page-Turning Reads with Female Leads

 

Emily Hoang is a writer and editor, who is obsessed with haunted houses, ghosts, and dreams. More info can be found on her website.