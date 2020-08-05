Even More True Crime Books About Serial Killers

For readers of true crime books, there is never a shortage of selection. Here are seven true crime murder books to add to your TBR, ranging from true crime memoirs to a translated work that interviews a serial killer to biographies on those dedicated to solving murders and catching serial killers.

Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Apple Books

Google Play

Kobo

Ebooks.com The Third Rainbow Girl Here’s a true crime memoir for fans of books like The Fact Of The Body that combine details about the author's life with research of crime, albeit this is much less heavy, violent, and dark. During the summer of 1980, Vicki Durian and Nancy Santomero were murdered in Pocahontas County, West Virginia as they were hitchhiking on the way to the Rainbow Gathering peace festival. Eisenberg spent time living in the Appalachian community researching the crime, and this is in part her look into the case but also the effects on the community and her meditation on living there.

Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Walmart

Target

Books-A-Million

Powell's

Indiebound

Bookshop

Hudson Booksellers Magnetized In 1982, four taxi drivers were murdered over the course of a week in Buenos Aires with what appeared to be no rhyme or reason. Nineteen-year-old Ricardo Melogno was reported by his family, arrested, and sentenced for the crimes. Now, Busqued not only poured over the case but also interviewed Melogno, who after serving his entire sentence is still incarcerated in perpetuity. It is so rare that we get a translated true crime book, and this is written with care, examining mental illness and the justice system in Argentina.

Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Apple Books

Google Play

Kobo

Ebooks.com Between Good and Evil Roger L. Depue was chief of the FBI Behavioral Science Unit when John Douglas, Robert Ressler, and Roy Hazelwood were there as mind hunters, leading a team whose innovative techniques and training programs are still being used today. Depue retired and continued to work, founding an elite forensics group that consulted on high-profile cases. Then a devastating personal loss led him to life in a seminary and a career counseling maximum-security inmates. This is his life story of seeing the absolute worst and best in people.

Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Apple Books

Google Play

Kobo

Ebooks.com The Profiler In 1990, Pat Brown suspected the man renting a room in her home of committing an unsolved murder of a woman. Even after finding evidence and presenting it to the police, they merely treated her as a housewife with an overactive imagination. This spurred her to become a private profiler who takes on citizens' and families' cases trying to uncover information for them. This is Brown's autobiography about her life and work.

Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Apple Books

Google Play

Kobo

Ebooks.com Chaos Many people have been unable to let go of the horrific crimes in which Charles Manson’s followers murdered seven people. Journalist and entertainment writer Tom O'Neill is one of the people captivated by this story. He spent the past twenty years researching the case and claims to have new evidence “including police carelessness, legal misconduct, and potential surveillance by intelligence agents.”

Get the Best in Mystery and Thriller Delivered to Your Inbox Get the Best in Mystery and Thriller Delivered to Your Inbox Sign Up By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Jamie Canavés is a Book Riot contributing editor and Tailored Book Recommendations coordinator. She writes the Unusual Suspects mystery newsletter, never says no to chocolate or ‘80s nostalgia, and can hold a conversation using only gifs. Tweets: @Oh_Dinky.