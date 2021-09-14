Which Crime-Solving Women From the James Patterson Universe Are You?

Which crime-solving woman from the James Patterson universe are you?In a James Patterson thriller, you'll never know who will save the day. Could it be a dedicated journalist or a snarky teen, a mother of two or a tough-shelled lawyer? Let's crack the case and find out which crime-solving woman you are!Rhonda Bird from the 2 Sisters Detective Agency!Welcome to the 2 Sisters Detective Agency! You’re a fiery, hardheaded lawyer turned detective with a tough exterior and big heart. You aren’t afraid of how the world sees you and you aren’t afraid of using creative solutions for difficult problems. You have a strong sense of duty to your family, which makes you the perfect person to run Early Bird Private Investigation firm!Baby Bird from the 2 Sisters Detective Agency!Welcome to the 2 Sisters Detective Agency! You’re a glamorous, stubborn gal with keen sense of observation. You have a natural flair for luxury and you know how to engage an audience. In addition to being a tech-savvy social media influencer, your ability to follow your instincts makes you a fantastic detective and one half of the Early Bird Private Investigation firm!Lindsey Boxer from the Women's Murder Club Series!Welcome to the Women’s Murder Club! You’re a natural born leader who loves to work on a team. You tend to let your work slip into your personal life, but you have a huge heart for your family and friends. You’re a woman who wants it all: the adventure, the career, and the family. You’re a top-notch detective who wants to protect the most vulnerable, and the perfect leader for the Women’s Murder Club!Cindy Thomas from the Women's Murder Club!Welcome to the Women’s Murder Club! You are a crime-solver with a penchant for storytelling. You’ve got great instincts and know how to sniff out the truth. With your strength of creativity and observation, you’re able to serve justice with your best friends. You have an eye for details, and you aren’t afraid of a good fight! Keep telling your story, and you’ll continue being an integral part of the Women’s Murder Club!Claire Washburn from the Women's Murder Club Series!Welcome to the Women’s Murder Club! As a medical examiner, you use science and observation to bring justice to light! But it doesn’t prevent you from bring the life of the party through your love of music and sense of humor. Your kindness, confidence, and wisdom guide your work and you work incredible on a team of other crime-solvers, like the Women’s Murder Club!It’s finally the weekend! How are you unwinding after a week of saving the world? You’re out to dinner on Saturday night! What are you ordering?What best describes your style?What’s your dream career?Oh no! You’re in a sticky situation with a violent threat. What’s your weapon of choice? What do you value most?