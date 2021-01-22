Enter For a Chance to Win Every Book in Walter Mosley’s Easy Rawlins Series





Praise for Walter Mosley’s Easy Rawlins Books

Sara Paretsky, author of the V.I. Warshawski mysteries…

‘It’s hard to pick a favorite Easy Rawlins, but in these times, I’d have to say, Little Scarlet. As always, Mosley tells a gripping story, but following Rawlins as he unpicks the threads binding riots, crime, race, politics and history, also offers the reader a searing look at race in America.”

S.A. Cosby, author of BLACKTOP WASTELAND…

“I think Black Betty is my favorite Easy Rawlins novel. It carries the weight of Easy’s choices and what those choices have done to his life.

George Pelecanos, author of THE MAN WHO WENT UPTOWN…

“White Butterfly was the first Easy Rawlins book I read, so I remember it best. But, really, you could close your eyes, choose any Mosley novel, and come up with a winner. He’s that good.”

Ryan Gattis, author of THE SYSTEM…

“Propelled by a captivating plot—one laced with piercing social commentary on the 1965 Watts Uprising—Little Scarlet is an atmospheric masterpiece.”

Ben Winters, author of UNDERGROUND AIRLINES…

“The most famous of the Easy Rawlins mysteries is obviously the first one, Devil in a Blue Dress, and deservedly so; but for me, it’s A Red Death, the followup, that reads like a true detective-fiction masterpiece. Mosley’s multilayered, memory-haunted, sad and tough and curious hero is fully in place, and so is his extraordinary, almost supernatural ability to render the true deep sense of a place or a person; among them at least one character as indelible as Rawlins, the Jewish Communist union organizer Chaim Wenzler.”

Michael Koryta, author of IF SHE WAKES…

“Walter Mosley is a master of the craft on levels from macro to micro, able to simultaneously explore the social issues of our day and compel the reader to keep turning pages. In the Easy Rawlins saga he has managed to be both prolific and near-perfect on the page, consistently producing works that vary widely in all areas but one: quality. The Easy Rawlins books will outlive all of us.”

Kobo Blood Grove Blood Grove is a crackling, moody, and thrilling race through a California of hippies and tycoons, radicals and sociopaths, cops and grifters, both men and women. Easy will need the help of his friends—from the genius Jackson Blue to the dangerous Mouse Alexander, Fearless Jones, and Christmas Black—to make sense of a case that reveals the darkest impulses humans harbor.

Walmart Charcoal Joe Easy Rawlins has started a new detective agency with two trusted partners and has a diamond ring in his pocket for his longtime girlfriend Bonnie Shay. Finally, Easy's life seems to be heading towards something that looks like normalcy, but, inevitably, a case gets in the way. Easy's friend Mouse calls in a favor—he wants Easy to meet with Rufus Tyler, an aging convict whom everyone calls Charcoal Joe. Joe's friend's son, Seymour, has been charged with the murder of two white men. Joe is convinced the young man is innocent and wants Easy to prove it no matter what the cost. But seeing as how Seymour was found standing over the dead bodies, and considering the racially charged nature of the crime, that will surely prove to be a tall order.

Fueled by an elixir called Gator’s Blood, Easy experiences a physical, spiritual, and emotional resurrection, but peace and love soon give way to murder and mayhem.

Kobo Blonde Faith Easy Rawlins, L.A.'s most reluctant detective, comes home one day to find Easter, the daughter of his friend Chrismas Black, left on his doorstep. Easy knows that this could only mean that the ex-marine Black is probably dead, or will be soon. Easter's appearance is only the beginning, as Easy is immersed in a sea of problems. The love of his life is marrying another man and his friend Mouse is wanted for the murder of a father of twelve. As he's searching for a clue to Christmas Black's whereabouts, two suspicious MPs hire him to find his friend Black on behalf of the U.S. Army.

Easy's investigation brings him to Faith Laneer, a blonde woman with a dark past. As Easy begins to put the pieces together, he realizes that Black's disappearance has its roots in Vietnam, and that Faith might be in a world of danger.

Kobo Cinnamon Kiss It is the Summer of Love and Easy Rawlins is contemplating robbing an armored car. It's farther outside the law than Easy has ever traveled, but his daughter, Feather, needs a medical treatment that costs far more than Easy can earn or borrow in time. And his friend Mouse tells him it's a cinch.

Then another friend, Saul Lynx, offers a job that might solve Easy's problem without jail time. He has to track the disappearance of an eccentric, prominent attorney. His assistant of sorts, the beautiful "Cinnamon" Cargill, is gone as well. Easy can tell there is much more than he is being told: Robert Lee, his new employer, is as suspect as the man who disappeared. But his need overcomes all concerns, and he plunges into unfamiliar territory, from the newfound hippie enclaves to a vicious plot that stretches back to the battlefields of Europe.

A bomb is set in the high school where Easy works. A man's daughter runs off with his employee. A beautiful woman turns up dead and the man who loved her is wrongly accused. Easy is the man people turn to in search of justice and retribution. He even becomes party to a killing that the police might call murder.

Easy Rawlins, a black war veteran, has just been fired from his job at a defense factory plant. Drinking in his friend’s bar, he’s wondering how he’ll manage to make ends meet, when a white man in a linen suit approaches him and offers him good money if Easy will simply locate Miss Daphne Money, a missing blonde beauty known to frequent black jazz clubs.

Easy has no idea that by taking this job, his life is about to change forever.

