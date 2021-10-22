We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

James Patterson Sweepstakes: Alex Cross Series


 

Order Now

 

Fear No Evil

Fear No Evil

by James Patterson

Alex Cross enters the final battle with the all-knowing genius who has stalked him and his family for years.

Dr. Alex Cross and Detective John Sampson venture into the rugged Montana wilderness—where they will be the prey.
They’re not on the job, but on a personal mission. 
Until they’re attacked by two rival teams of assassins, controlled by the same mastermind who has stalked Alex and his family for years. 
Darkness falls. The river churns into rapids. Shots ring out through the forest. 
No backup. No way out. Fear no evil. 

More From James Patterson

JamesPattersonAlexCrossSeries

James Patterson’s Complete Alex Cross Series

James Patterson Thrillers Featuring Kickass Female Crime-Solvers

Eight James Patterson Thrillers Featuring Kickass Female Crime-Solvers

Which Crime-Solving Women From the James Patterson Universe Are You?

Which Crime-Solving Women From the James Patterson Universe Are You?

The Jailhouse Lawyer by James Patterson

Read the Excerpt: The Jailhouse Lawyer by James Patterson

James Patterson's 10 Best Alex Cross Books According to Goodreads Reviews Featured Image

The 10 Best Alex Cross Books by James Patterson

How Well Do You Know James Patterson’s Roses Are Red?