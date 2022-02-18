These 5 Horror Podcasts Are a Killer Good Time

Featuring blood, guts, and gore, these podcasts range from a blend of mainstream horror elements to satirical humor that can be found within systemic issues. The hosts of these podcasts guide us through stories beyond usual terrors.

Get your weekly dose of horror with Bloody Disgusting’s lead critic Meagan Navarro, Zena Dixon, horror blogger and The Real Queen of Horror” YouTuber, and creator of the narrative horror podcast Creepy, Jon Grilz. Listeners can even call in to join some of their discussions. More information can be found on their website, and give them a listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts. You can unlock more content by supporting their Patreon.

In this campy podcast, queer hosts Joe Lipsett and Trace Thurman discuss horror films with LGBTQIA+ themes, such as Scream, Nightmare Alley, and Batman Returns. They also bring in guests for exclusive interviews. You can give them a listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Acast. Unlock all of their content by supporting them through their Patreon.

Start your mornings off with a hot cup of coffee and a daily dose of true crime. Host Korina Biemesderfer gives short snippets of history and tales of murder, abduction, serial killers, crimes of passion, cults and more. Marie Claire USA and AU featured it as a “Must Listen” in 2020. With more than 600 episodes, mornings will surely never be boring. Give it a listen on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

The story of Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos is one of money, romance, tragedy, and deception. ABC News chief business, technology and economics correspondent Rebecca Jarvis and producers Taylor Dunn and Victoria Thompson take listeners through a multi-year investigation trying to unpack this unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone wrong. Listeners get access to exclusive interviews with those at the center of this story, such as former employees and patients. There’s also a chance to listen to a never-before-aired deposition testimony of Elizabeth Holmes, and an opportunity to break down the evidence presented in the courtroom. Our hosts will help guide us to find out how this epic finally ends. Available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other sites where podcasts are available.

In this satirical true crime series, Terri J. Vaughn and Rose Cranberry, a citizen sleuth who successfully investigated the disappearance of 26 year-old LaToya Thompson, shed light on systemic issues and racial disparities in media and the criminal justice system. This podcast was adapted from HBO’s acclaimed series, Insecure. You can listen to it on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and HBO.

Emily Hoang is a writer and editor obsessed with haunted houses, ghosts, and dreams. More info can be found on her website.