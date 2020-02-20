6 Historical Suspense Audiobooks To Listen To Now

Partnered with:

Indiebound Ask Me No Questions Author Shelley Noble embroils amateur British sleuth Lady Philomena "Phil" Dunbridge in the murder investigation of her friend's husband upon her arrival in early-twentieth-century New York City. Narrator Erin Bennett introduces listeners to the series characters—primary and secondary—informing their accents and tones with their backgrounds and personalities. Determined and savvy Phil is accompanied by her mysterious, multilingual lady's maid and a loyal and fastidious butler as she searches for clues in high society and the world of horse racing. Bennett unravels the mystery at an unhurried pace, dangling plausible motives for the victim's mistress, wife, and business partners. With this series debut, Noble sets the stage for further intrigue involving law enforcement and an enigmatic figure. Listen to an Excerpt on AudioFile

Indiebound The Vanishing Man James Langton offers a splendid narration of this second prequel to the Charles Lenox series. Part of a proposed trilogy, this middle story is set in 1853. Charles Finch's Victorian detective, Lenox, is called upon to find out who stole a painting of the Duke of Dorset's great-grandfather. Untroubled by the loss of the ancestral portrait, the Duke owns the only existing portrait of William Shakespeare painted from life, and Dorset fears the thief will return once he discovers he stole the wrong painting. Langton excels at upper-class accents, delivering all the insouciance and flair of the privileged. His characterizations of the more humble are also spot-on. He makes the thefts, kidnapping, and murder a delicious puzzle for the struggling young detective and for listeners, as well. Listen to an Excerpt on AudioFile

Indiebound The Paragon Hotel January LaVoy energetically narrates this 1920s saga—based on fact—set in Harlem and Portland, Oregon. Alice "Nobody" James has always blended into any setting. As the story begins, LaVoy's gutsy Alice is aboard a train, running from the Mafia after being shot. Black porter Max Burton—exceptionally rendered—takes Alice to Portland's all-black Paragon Hotel to recuperate. LaVoy excels with Alice's revealing and entertaining asides and with varied accents and 1920s vocabulary and speech patterns. Evocative descriptions of both locales propel listeners into the settings. Because she feels a kinship with her new friends, it's terrifying and inspiring to hear white Alice challenge the brutal Oregon KKK after a man is lynched and a child is kidnapped. Audio helps listeners with frequent shifts in time and place. Listen to an Excerpt on AudioFile

