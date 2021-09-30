Crime TV We’re Streaming This Fall

If you’re looking for some quality crime TV shows to add to your queue this fall, you’re in luck. There’s a whole slew of excellent crime TV with new seasons dropping in the next few months. The list below includes some spinoffs of classic horror and crime TV shows, as well as some exciting new additions to the genre. Whether you’re looking for a teen horror drama, a true crime miniseries, or a thoughtful heist drama, you won’t be disappointed. Just be sure to set aside plenty of time to catch up on seasons past, if you haven’t already, because some of these shows will pick up right in the middle of the action.

Impeachment: American Crime Story (Season 3, 9/7)

If you’re an avid true crime reader but haven’t yet hopped on the true crime TV bandwagon, American Crime Story on FX is a great place to start. Each of the show’s seasons focuses on a different historical crime or event, so you don’t have to catch up on previous seasons before watching season 3, which premiered in September. Though, if you’re curious, the first two seasons are worth watching; season 1 focuses on the trail of O.J. Simpson, while season 2 is all about the murder of designer Gianni Versace.

In season 3, American Crime Story: Impeachment delves into one of the most famous presidential scandals of all time, the Clinton-Lewinsky Scandal. The seven episode mini-series is based on the book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President by Jeffrey Toobin. The show stars Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, and Clive Owen as President Bill Clinton. The superb performances add nuance and interest to a story that been told over and over again.

YOU (Season 3, 10/15)

If you’re in the mood for a dark psychological thriller, you’ll want to tune in to the third season of YOU, premiering on October 15. The show is based on the 2014 novel by the same name by Caroline Kepnes. It follows a New York City bookstore manager and serial killer Joe Goldberg. In the first season, he falls in love with a customer and quickly spirals into a dangerous obsession. The second season, based on Kepnes’s follow-up novel Hidden Bodies, sees Joe move to Los Angeles, where he quickly becomes obsessed with a young heiress, Love Quinn.

At the beginning of season 3, Joe and Love are married and raising their young son in a California suburb. Joe soon falls back into old behaviors, this time setting his sights on his next-door neighbor. But Love is determined to live out her dream of a blissful marriage, and will stop at nothing to get what she wants.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (Season 1, 10/15)

Old-school horror fans, get excited! If you’re nostalgic for the iconic I Know What You Did Last Summer horror movie franchise, or even for the 1973 novel they’re loosely based on, you’re in luck. A new series loosely based on both the 1973 novel and the 1997 film will premiere on Amazon Prime on October 15. While few details have been released, the series will offer a contemporary take on the original story. It follows a group of friends who, after killing someone in a car accident, decide to cover up their actions and hide the body. A year later, they find they’re being stalked by a brutal killer.

Dexter: New Blood (Season 1, 11/7)

Dexter fans, this one is for you! If you’ve watched all eight seasons of the crime drama Dexter and have been wishing for more, you’ll want to mark your calendars for November 7. Dexter: New Blood will begin ten years after the original series finale, which ended with Dexter living under an assumed identity in Astoria, Oregon. He’s since moved to a small town in upstate New York, where he’s working as a shopkeeper and going by the name Jim Lindsay. He’s successfully suppressed his killing urges, but a series of incidents around town threatens to upend his ordinary-seeming life and awaken old behaviors. Michael C. Hall will reprise his titular role as Dexter.

Money Heist (Part 5, Volume 2, 12/3)

Money Heist is an Emmy-award winning Spanish heist crime drama series that became immensely popular when Netflix started streaming episodes in 2017. The show traces the development and execution of two complex heists, one on the Bank of Spain and the other on the Royal Mint of Spain. The mastermind behind the heists is a character known as the Professor, and the story unfolds through the perspective of one of the robbers, Tokyo. The show uses a variety of techniques to make it feel as if it’s all happening in real time, including lots of flashbacks and time jumps. The complex characters and layered plot make it one of the most innovative crime shows airing today. Part 5 Volume 2 picks up right in the middle of the action, so if you have yet to watch the first two seasons, you’ll want to catch up before the premiere on December 3.

Get the Best in Mystery and Thriller Delivered to Your Inbox Get the Best in Mystery and Thriller Delivered to Your Inbox Sign Up By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use