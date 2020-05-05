lining up the best in mystery & thriller
Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Browse More Thriller Ebook Deals
New Tricks
A new dog owner determined to protect his pup will go to great legal lengths to save his dog in this charming and thrilling cozy…
The Shadows We Hide
Journalist Joe Talbert investigates the murder of the father he never knew, and must reckon with his own family's past, in this "brilliant sequel" to…
Black Cherry Blues
In this Edgar Award-winning thriller, former Louisiana homicide cop Dave Robicheaux is trying to start a new life after the murder of his wife-but he…
Sunset Express
When a wealthy entrepreneur is accused of murder in Los Angeles, wisecracking private eye Elvis Cole is hired to prove that the evidence was corrupted…
The Big Nowhere
The D. A.'s brass, a sheriff's deputy, and a rough-and-tumble bagman are unknowingly chasing a nightmare in this thrilling novel from the author of "some…
Garnethill
Maureen O'Donnell wakes up one morning to find her therapist boyfriend murdered in the middle of her living room and herself a prime suspect in…
Stone Kiss
When a Manhattan rabbi is brutally murdered, an LAPD officer and his wife begin a dangerous mission to save a young girl from kidnapping --…
My Cousin Rachel
Daphne du Maurier's classic novel of lust, suspicion, and obsession that inspired major motion picture starring Rachel Weisz and Sam Claflin. Orphaned at an early…
The Millionaires
Two brothers who are desperately chasing success get more than they bargained for in this suspenseful cat-and-mouse thriller of wealth, crime, and social climbing. Two…
Innocent
The "unputdownable courtroom drama" (Stephen King) and riveting sequel to the landmark bestseller Presumed Innocent, in which Tommy Molto and Rusty Sabich come head-to-head in…