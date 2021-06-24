We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

HOW TO WATCH

Novel Suspects is a community of mystery and thriller fans—readers, authors, editors, and publishers—who love to share our favorite booksmoviesTV shows, and podcasts. But we love books most.

REGISTER FOR THE PANEL

We hope book lovers will be delighted by our complete catalog of the genre and spend time discovering your next favorite author—or your new crime addiction. much fun as possible while talking about murder. You’ll find book listsseries featuresquizzesvideosexclusive excerpts, and author essays, and reviews.

Novel-Suspects-Logo-TM-Square-transparentAbout Novel Suspects

Novel Suspects is a community of mystery and thriller fans—readers, authors, editors, and publishers—who love to share our favorite booksmoviesTV shows, and podcasts. But we love books most.

Our goal is to have as much fun as possible while talking about murder. You’ll find book listsseries featuresquizzesvideosexclusive excerpts, and author essays, and reviews. It’s all intended to deepen your appreciation for the mystery and thriller genres, whether you love legal thrillers, a hardboiled detective storypsychological suspense, or a good old-fashioned cozy mystery. We hope book lovers will be delighted by our complete catalog of the genre and spend time discovering your next favorite author—or your new crime addiction.

 

 

 

 

Murder by The BookIn Partnership With

Murder by The Book is one of the nation's oldest and largest mystery specialty bookstores, established in 1980 by Martha Farrington, and purchased by McKenna Jordan in 2009. The store stocks over 25,000 books—new & used, hardbacks & paperbacks, first editions, collectibles, gift items, mystery magazines, and more. In 2011, we hosted over 200 of the hottest mystery, crime, and fantasy authors for book signing events. We've had everyone from Dick Francis to P.D. James, Sue Grafton to Robert Crais, Michael Connelly to Patricia Cornwell, James Lee Burke to Daniel Silva).

Follow Murder by The Book at @murderbooks on Twitter and Instagram. Visit their website https://www.murderbooks.com/.