We have updated our Privacy Policy Please take a moment to review it. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the terms of our updated Privacy Policy.

THE LATEST

FOLLOW AUTHORS WE LOVE

MORE CRIME FICTION FEATURING LQBTQIA+ CHARACTERS

The Dime
Killing Eve: No Tomorrow
Killing Eve: Die for Me
Arrow Icon Arrow Icon

About Novel Suspects

 

Novel Suspects is a community of mystery and thriller fans—readers, authors, editors, and publishers—who love to share our favorite booksmoviesTV shows, and podcasts. But we love books most.

 

Our goal is to have as much fun as possible while talking about murder. You’ll find book listsseries featuresquizzesvideosexclusive excerpts, and author essays, and reviews. It’s all intended to deepen your appreciation for the mystery and thriller genres, whether you love legal thrillers, a hardboiled detective storypsychological suspense, or a good old-fashioned cozy mystery.

 

We hope book lovers will be delighted by our complete catalog of the genre and spend time discovering your next favorite author—or your new crime addiction.