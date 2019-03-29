Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Old Bones
08 / 20 / 2019

The Chain
07 / 09 / 2019

Smokescreen
07 / 30 / 2019

Outfox
08 / 06 / 2019

Big Sky
06 / 25 / 2019

#1 bestselling authors Preston & Child bring the true story of the ill-fated Donner Party to new life in a thrilling blend of archaeology, history, murder, and suspense. Nora Kelly, a young curator at the Santa Fe Institute of Archaeology, is approached by historian Clive Benton with a once-in-a-lifetime proposal:…

VICTIM. SURVIVOR. ABDUCTOR. CRIMINAL. YOU WILL BECOME EACH ONE. "This nightmarish story is incredibly propulsive and original. You won't shake it for a long time." STEPHEN KING "McKinty is one of the most striking and most memorable crime voices to emerge on the scene in years. His plots tempt you…

In this pulse-pounding thriller from #1 New York Times bestselling author Iris Johansen, forensic sculptor Eve Duncan journeys to Africa to help families torn apart by a violent attack deep in the jungle--but she may be putting herself in more danger than she knows.A journalist shows up on Eve Duncan's…

#1 New York Times bestselling author Sandra Brown combines heart-stopping suspense and forbidden passion in this psychological thriller about an FBI agent's hunt for a ruthless conman turned serial killerFBI agent Drex Easton is relentlessly driven by a single goal: to outmaneuver the conman once known as Weston Graham. Over…

Iconoclastic detective Jackson Brodie returns in a triumphant new novel about secrets, sex, and lies Jackson Brodie has relocated to a quiet seaside village, in the occasional company of his recalcitrant teenage son and an aging Labrador, both at the discretion of his ex-partner Julia. It's picturesque, but there's something…