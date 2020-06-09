Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

New Books For Dads Who Love Thrillers

Make sure dad has a thrilling Father’s Day with new books by Walter Mosley, Harlan Coben, Scott Turow, and more!

 

Trouble Is What I Do

Walter Mosley

Morally ambiguous P.I. Leonid McGill is back—and investigating crimes against society's most downtrodden—in this installment of the beloved detective series from an Edgar Award-winning and bestselling crime novelist.

The Boy from the Woods

Harlan Coben

A man with a mysterious past must find a missing teenage girl in this shocking thriller from the #1 New York Times bestselling author of Run Away.

The Last Trial

Scott Turow

Two formidable men collide in this "first-class legal thriller" and New York Times bestseller from Scott Turow: a "brilliant courtroom chess match" about a celebrated criminal defense lawyer and the prosecution of his lifelong friend -- a doctor accused of murder (David Baldacci).

Walk the Wire

David Baldacci

Amos Decker—the FBI consultant with a perfect memory—returns to solve a gruesome murder in a booming North Dakota oil town in the newest thriller in David Baldacci's #1 New York Times bestselling Memory Man series.

Heaven, My Home

by

In this “captivating” crime novel (People), Texas Ranger Darren Mathews is on the hunt for a missing child — but it’s the boy’s family of white supremacists who are his real target.

Hi Five

Joe Ide

One woman. Five personalities. Private investigator IQ is back to piece together a Newport Beach murder with an eyewitness who gives "people person" a whole new meaning.

