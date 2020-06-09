New Books For Dads Who Love Thrillers
Make sure dad has a thrilling Father’s Day with new books by Walter Mosley, Harlan Coben, Scott Turow, and more!
Trouble Is What I Do
Walter Mosley
Morally ambiguous P.I. Leonid McGill is back—and investigating crimes against society's most downtrodden—in this installment of the beloved detective series from an Edgar Award-winning and bestselling crime novelist.
The Boy from the Woods
Harlan Coben
A man with a mysterious past must find a missing teenage girl in this shocking thriller from the #1 New York Times bestselling author of Run Away.
The Last Trial
Scott Turow
Two formidable men collide in this "first-class legal thriller" and New York Times bestseller from Scott Turow: a "brilliant courtroom chess match" about a celebrated criminal defense lawyer and the prosecution of his lifelong friend -- a doctor accused of murder (David Baldacci).
Walk the Wire
David Baldacci
Amos Decker—the FBI consultant with a perfect memory—returns to solve a gruesome murder in a booming North Dakota oil town in the newest thriller in David Baldacci's #1 New York Times bestselling Memory Man series.
Heaven, My Home
by Attica Locke
In this “captivating” crime novel (People), Texas Ranger Darren Mathews is on the hunt for a missing child — but it’s the boy’s family of white supremacists who are his real target.
Hi Five
Joe Ide
One woman. Five personalities. Private investigator IQ is back to piece together a Newport Beach murder with an eyewitness who gives "people person" a whole new meaning.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use