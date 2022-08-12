Books to read if you loved BJ Novak’s Crime Drama VENGEANCE

If you’ve seen BJ Novak’s debut film Vengeance, you probably loved it. There’s a ton of stuff to love about the film, but here are the biggest, and by that I mean Texas-sized, topics: A gritty, awesome setting—America’s heartland, a protagonist who starts off as an insufferable wordsmith, an impeccable voice that ranges between hilarious and poignant, and sometimes executes both simultaneously, and a true crime saga with a satisfying conclusion. If you want more of the best parts of the film, here’s a list of books that might keep the feeling going… after all, heart sees heart.

Roll Red Roll This book and Vengeance share the setting of America’s heartland and a crisis more than any other aspect. Unlike how XXX feels about Abilene’s death, though, Steubenville, OH is divided on the documented and shared multiple rape of its Jane Doe subject. If you’re on the bandwagon of the “dead white girl” bandwagon that the movie mentions, this true crime book is for you.

The Donut Legion Coming soon: When brother Ty (Boyd Holbrook) reveals that his “gut” tells him Abilene was actually murdered, he likely had the same intuition as Charlie Garner, the protagonist of this novel. When his ex-wife, Meg, goes missing after her shift at the local donut shop, he suspects a conspiracy devised by the “Saucer People,” a doomsday cult. Charlie hunts for evidence to support his claim, but mostly it’s his gut fueling him. And like Ty says, “Ain’t nothin’ behind gut.”

Desert Creatures It’s hard to know if this feminist horror novel set in the West takes place in Texas… especially because Ty says even parts of Texas “ain’t Texas.” Nonetheless, if you love the culture of the west and the gore of a futuristic survival film that incorporates the setting at its core, this is your book. One hundred percent.

The Devil Takes You Home If any book supports the idea that in Texas, people don’t call the police (You mean Mike and Dan?) it’s this one. When Mario falls into debt for his young daughter’s medical, he takes a job as a hitman and cartel hijacker. Just like in the movies, it’s the people you never suspect who are really behind jobs like this one. Related: August Mystery & Thriller Books You Won’t Want to Miss

Gates of Eden These short stories have the same tragicomic tone of Vengeance, though they go more hard-boiled noir than metafiction like the film. Still, if you love a gritty cast and a wry, satisfying ending, well. Everybody goes to this party, but nobody was there. Related: Short Crime Fiction You Can Devour in One Sitting

One More Thing If it’s the humor you’re obsessed with, you have to read BJ Novak’s collection of short stories—it’s a delightful record of our time on earth… a lot like when you sing your heart out but the verse is about your shift at Claire’s Accessories ending. Poignant and hilarious, both.

The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl While we’re talking about voice and story… Issa Rae’s character in Vengeance isn’t the only one who has a lot of heart in her storytelling. Granted, this collection of essays isn’t a true crime podcast about a “a dead white girl,” but still, heart sees heart. Follow Issa Rae through her wry, self-deprecating misadventures and be thoroughly entertained.

Less Is Lost This novel follows another writer from his home in New York to America’s heartland. But rather than to pay homage to a girl in his phone and learn the importance of humanity like Ben (BJ Novak), Arthur Less has a sudden financial crisis that sends him on the lam and into incognito adventures.

Gangland Since the film Vengeance is based on a true crime (within the story), I had to include this thriller, which is based on the true story of Tony Accardo, the longest-reigning capo in Chicago. If you love a salacious story of organized crime, this is a good one. Related: The Best Books About Organized Crime

Get the Best in Mystery and Thriller Delivered to Your Inbox Get the Best in Mystery and Thriller Delivered to Your Inbox Sign Up By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Mary Kay McBrayer is the author of America’s First Female Serial Killer: Jane Toppan and the Making of a Monster. You can find her short works at Oxford American, Narratively, Mental Floss, and FANGORIA, among other publications. She co-hosts Everything Trying to Kill You, the comedy podcast that analyzes your favorite horror movies from the perspectives of women of color. Follow Mary Kay McBrayer on Instagram and Twitter, or check out her author site here.