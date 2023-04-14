Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23

New Small-Town Suspense Filled with Secrets and Lies

New Small-Town Suspense Filled with Secrets and LiesWhen you pass through a small town, it might seem like not a lot is going on. At surface level, small towns can seem sleepy and slow. Everyone knows everyone and follows the same routines day in and day out. Simple enough, right? Well, if you’ve read any suspense, thrillers, or mysteries recently, you’ll know nothing is ever that simple. Small towns are often the perfect setting for hidden agendas, secrets, lies, crimes, and even murder. Don’t believe us? Just check out these new small-town suspense books for mystery and crime fiction just brimming with secrets and lies.

 

What to Read Next

If Barbie Was the Female Lead of a Suspense Book

If Barbie Was the Female Lead of a Suspense Book

Trending Crime Podcasts For Spring Listening_NovelSuspects

Trending Crime Podcasts For Spring Listening

The Highest-Rated Walter Mosley Books

The Highest-Rated Walter Mosley Books

Pulse-Pounding Political and Espionage Thrillers

Book to Screen Adaptations We’re Obsessed With

10 Genre-Bending Noir Comics You Need to Check Out Right Now

 

 