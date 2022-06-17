Murder in the Quarter: 6 Crime Fiction Books Set in New Orleans

Black Cherry Blues is an Edgar Award-winning thriller from author James Lee Burke. Dave Robicheaux is a former Louisiana homicide cop looking to start a new life for himself after his wife was murdered. He escapes to the mountains of Montana to open up a fishing shop and care for his adopted daughter, Alafair. But Robicheaux’s past will not let him run away so easily. When two Native American activists suddenly go missing, the former cop finds himself wrapped up in the dark world of the Mafia, all while someone from his past comes back to haunt him—the person responsible for his wife’s murder is now after Alafair.