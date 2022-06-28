More Mystery Thrillers Where People Go Missing

If you enjoyed our article Mystery Thrillers Where People Go Missing or have yet to read it, here’s an extension of that list with even more recommendations.

One Step Too Far Timothy O’Day disappears on the first night of a bachelor party camping trip with his best friends. He knew the woods but didn’t leave any trace. Although Frankie Elkin doesn’t know the woods, she knows how to find people. When Timothy’s father organizes one last search, she heads to Wyoming to join the team. As they hike the mountains it becomes clear that either nature, or someone from the group, is willing to do anything to stop the team from getting any closer to the truth. Related: Don't Go Into the Woods: Terrifying Books Set in the Wilderness

The Mirror Man Set in Sweden, this gripping thriller begins after sixteen-year-old Jenny Lind is kidnapped in broad daylight. Jenny is taken to a run-down house where she and other girls face horrors beyond their worst nightmares, and all desperate attempts to escape are foiled by their captor. Five years later, Jenny’s body is found hanging in a playground. As the police scramble to find out what happened, Detective Joona Linna recognizes a strange connection between Jenny’s murder and an apparent suicide years before. When another teenage girl goes missing, it’s clear Joona is dealing with a serial killer whose rampage has just begun. Related: Why We'll Always Love Nordic Noir

Find Me Fifteen years ago, Hope Miller was found in a small New Jersey town thrown from a vehicle with no idea of her identity. Doctors thought the amnesia was a temporary side effect from her injuries, but she never regained her memory. Eventually, Hope started a new life in a new town with a new name. Hope’s best friend, Lindsay Kelly, is the defense lawyer who found her after the incident, who worries about Hope’s new beginning in a town far away from everything that’s familiar. Her fears come to a head when she finds out Hope has vanished without a trace. The only lead is a drop of blood found where she was last seen. The blood matches a DNA sample connected to a notorious case in Kansas, so Lindsay calls NYPD homicide detective Ellie Hatcher, daughter of the cop who dedicated his life to finding the Kansas killer. As both women search for the truth, they’ll find things that will upend everything they’ve ever known.

Lost Girls Nine-year-old best friends Charlie and Amy disappear, plunging both their families into a living nightmare. A text message confirms they’ve been kidnapped, and the perpetrator sends a message that pits both families against each other for the life of their children. The couple that offers the highest amount will see their daughter again—and only one daughter will return. D. I. Kim Stone and the squad must work against the clock to try to bring both girls home.

The Wheel of Doll In this second installment of the A Man Named Doll series, Happy Doll is back in business after being badly scarred and down to his last kidney. Mary DeAngelo is searching for her estranged mother, Ines Candle, a woman Doll once loved. The last Doll saw her, she had been close to death, and although she survived the incident, she vanished shortly after. Desperate to see Ines again, Doll takes the case, which only gets wilder as he travels through L.A., Washington, and Oregon. Related: The Intoxicating World of Noir Fiction

The Ninth Month Emily Atkinson leads a complicated, glamorous life as a successful marketing executive, until she lands in the hospital and discovers she is pregnant. Her nurse and new best friend, Betsey, helps Emily rediscover parts of herself she thought were repressed. Her transformation is interrupted, though, when a series of women in her wealthy social circles go missing, and she believes she’s being stalked. Now, not only is her life in danger, but her baby’s is, as well.

Two Truths and a Lie In this chilling YA Novel, Nell’s acting troupe finds itself trapped in an old motel with a group of strangers from another high school. Handsome and mysterious Knox insists the group play Two Truths and a Lie. Nell draws slips of paper that hint there might be a killer among them, which are confirmed as guests go missing. Nell has to depend on her acting to find the truth in a room full of liars and performers.

Get the Best in Mystery and Thriller Delivered to Your Inbox Get the Best in Mystery and Thriller Delivered to Your Inbox Sign Up By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Emily Hoang is a writer and editor who is obsessed with haunted houses, ghosts, and dreams. More info can be found on her website.