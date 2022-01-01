Mindbending Thrillers With Secrets Hiding in Plain Sight

What if everyone around you turned out to be a liar, including people you thought you knew? And what if someone out there was trying to break you from within, toying with your sense of what’s true or false?

A good thriller keeps the reader in suspense, holding their breath as they read on to see what comes next. Some of the best thrillers involve mind games: people finding they can no longer trust their sense of what is real and what is false, and having to match wits with accomplished liars and masters of deception. Be prepared to be glued to the edge of your seat with this captivating list of psychological thrillers.

The Lies I Tell Kat Roberts is trying to find the woman who, she is convinced, ruined Kat’s life a decade ago. But this woman has many different names and identities: Meg Williams, Maggie Littleton, and Melody Wilde. Meg (or Maggie, or Melody) is a human chameleon, and can change identities as easily as one, two, three. But when Kat and Meg finally come face to face with each other, Kat realizes that the relationship between her and Meg and the truth of what happened ten years ago are much more complicated than they appeared. Related: 10 Crime Fiction Novels to Keep You on the Edge of Your Seat

The 6:20 Man Travis Devine’s humdrum life as a lower-level employee at a Wall Street firm is dramatically, horribly upended when he receives a strange email saying only “She is dead.” Moments later, the police are demanding to speak to him about the death of his ex-girlfriend Sara; her death by hanging may have been a suicide…or it may not have been. Things grow even stranger, and more dangerous, when Travis is coerced into helping with a secret investigation into his employers: an investigation that will lead to high-stakes encounters with some of the most powerful people in the country, and a killer who has Travis very much in their sights. Related: David Baldacci Shares His Favorite Scenes from The 6:20 Man

Upgrade Logan Ramsey doesn’t know it, but he’s a guinea pig in a massive experiment into the human genome. All he knows is that his focus and perception are sharper and clearer, but it’s when he starts seeing his friends and loved ones in an entirely new light that he starts to become concerned. But it soon becomes clear that this experiment, while it has some short-term benefits for Logan, could spell disaster for humanity.

Portrait of an Unknown Woman Gabriel Allon — secret agent and art restorer — thought his spying days were behind him. He is enjoying the happy new life that he, his wife, and their two young children have made for themselves in Venice. But this peace is shattered when an art dealer friend asks him to look into the billion-dollar sale of an extraordinary old painting: a painting that appears to be, in reality, an elaborate forgery. In order to find the culprit, Gabriel must step back into his old profession and take on the persona of an art forger himself.

The Other Side of Night Adam Hamdy’s gripping novel follows the lives of two people: the widowed David Asha, whose family has fallen apart, and Harriet “Harri” Kealty, a police officer whose job is in jeopardy after a fateful mistake. While researching a cryptic note found in a book, Harri learns about the Asha family; David appears to have stepped off a cliff to his death, leaving behind his little boy Elliott: whose new guardian is none other than Harri’s longtime boyfriend Ben. And the more she looks into the matter, the more Harri fears that her old love may be a killer. Related: 10 Female Detectives Uncovering Hidden Mysteries

Overkill Four years ago, former Super Bowl MVP Zach Bridger was given medical power of attorney over his ex-wife Rebecca, who was put on life support after a violent assault. Now, a corrupt legal system has allowed Rebecca’s attacker - Eban, the spoiled son of a prominent family - to get out of prison early. Prosecutor Kate Lennon wants to put Eban back behind bars, and if Rebecca were to be taken off life support — a decision that Zach is very reluctant to make — it would result in a murder charge for Eban. But as Zach and Kate try to figure out what to do, Eban is determined not to go back to prison - and is willing to kill for it.

Erin Roll is a freelance writer, editor, and proofreader. Her favorite genres to read are mystery, science fiction, and fantasy, and her TBR pile is likely to be visible on Google Maps. Before becoming an editor, Erin worked as a journalist and photographer, and she has won far too many awards from the New Jersey Press Association. Erin lives at the top floor of a haunted house in Montclair, NJ. She enjoys reading (of course), writing, hiking, kayaking, music, and video games.