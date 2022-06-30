Crime Thrillers That Take Place in Miami

These seven books are masterpieces of suspenseful crime fiction. With peaceful beaches, non-stop nightlife, and warm weather, it’s no wonder Miami is the perfect backdrop for these suspenseful, crime novels. These characters must race against time, obsessive stalkers, and chilling criminals to protect all that they love.

Silent City Pete Fernandez, on the brink of being fired and a fiancée who’s left him, finds himself back in his hometown Miami when his father suddenly passes away. He’s drinking himself into oblivion when a coworker he barely knows asks him for help in locating a missing daughter. Soon, he finds himself wrapped up in a tale of murder, drugs, and betrayals that lead him into the Miami underworld and his father’s shocking past. One man attempts to make peace with a long-buried past while saving the few friends he has left.

With Prejudice In this legal thriller, Melina Mora, a free-spirited woman, was murdered and seen with a young man of Gabriel Soto's description. Sandy Grunwald, a young prosecutor whose political ambitions depend on a conviction, is pitted against Jordan Whipple, a preening public defender with a new, dynamite piece of evidence. Sandy, Jordan , and Judge Tackett all know that the criminal justice systems is complicated, with a jury that has their own beliefs and bias that will ultimately shape the verdict. Earl Thomas, a taxman with his fair share of police encounters, Laura Hurtado-Perez, a physician concealing a private pain, Joseph Cole, founder of a local neighborhood watch, and four other jurors of varying walks of life find themselves brought together for one of the biggest, high-stakes trial in Miami.

Lost Detective Tom Moon has always kept it local, attending the University of Miami on a football scholarship and protecting the city’s most vulnerable as a Miami PD officer. But now as the new leader of an FBI task force, “Operation Guardian”, he has a new mission of combating international crime where he discovers the “Blood Brothers”, Russian nationals Roman and Emile Rostoff, who’ve evaded authorities while building a deadly crime syndicate throughout Europe and metropolitan Miami. Tom must do all he can to protect all that is dear to him.

Snagged Someone attempts to kill the inventor of run-less pantyhose during a pantyhose convention in Miami, but Regan Reilly is on the case. In this highly entertaining thriller, we follow a female detective into a story of glamour and fun.

Make Them Sorry Faith Glazer becomes entangled with a violent stalker who follows her every move and begs ex-army medic Camaro Espinoza for help. Alongside them is Detective Ignacio Montellano who wants to play guardian angel, inserting himself in Faith’s path. Things take a turn when Faith’s stalker takes his obsession to a new, frightening level. The deeper the team looks, the more trouble they find with people who have every reason to come after Faith and put Camaro down.

Florida Roadkill Sean and David find themselves with a suitcase filled with five million dollars in stolen insurance money and in way over their heads when sunshine state trivia buff Serge A. Storm, his drug-addled partner Coleman, and sex worker Sharon Rhodes come after them for their own agendas.

Darkly Dreaming Dexter From the killer character that inspired the hit series Dexter, as a blood splatter expert, it’s Dexter’s job to help the Miami police department identify victims. But when a series of brutal murders in a similar style to his own start turning up, he’s caught between feeling flattered and frightened of himself and some other fiend.

The Way We Die Now In this final installment of the highly acclaimed Hoke Moseley Detective Series, Miami Homicide Detective Hoke Moseley gets an unexplained order to grow out his beard but doesn’t think about it too much. He’s got a lot going on at home with a man he helped convict ten years ago moving across the street and his former partner nursing a newborn and his two teenage daughters living with him. Matters get worse when he’s sent to work undercover without his badge, gun, or teeth. He’s sent to impersonate as drifter to infiltrate a farm operation suspected of murdering migrant workers. But after his job interview, the last thing he’s offered is work.

Inside Man Sam Capra’s friend Steve has been shot dead in the rain outside of his Miami bar and the only lead is a mysterious, beautiful stranger Steve tried to protect. Sam goes undercover in to the Varelas, one of Miami’s most prominent and dangerous families. Now on the inside, Sam is drawn into this family’s intense drama where a powerful, unstable tycoon who is intent on dividing his business empire between his three very different children who may hold murderous secrets of their own. The Varelas’ dynamic echoes his own shattered relationships.When he discovers a lethal secret so shocking, the Varelas cannot let him walk away alive.

