Mystery, Suspense, and Horror Coming This July

Looking for the latest in thrillers, suspense novels, and mystery books? Look no further. Here are all the must-read titles coming out this July. Add these mystery suspense books to your reading list, and you’ll be on the edge of your seat all month long.

Old Country Matt Query and Harrison Query’s Old Country is a new horror thriller hitting shelves this month. Former marine Harry and his wife Sasha think they’ve finally found the perfect home in a peaceful, secluded valley. But not everything is as it seems. Shortly after their arrival, their neighbors show up and warn the young couple of a malevolent spirit that lives in the valley. At first, Harry and Sasha brush it off as an old wives’ tale. But as the seasons change, the evil manifestations become harder to deny. And soon the danger is impossible to deny.

Confidence Confidence is the second novel in Denise Mina’s Anna and Fin series, but it also reads well as a standalone if you want to immediately jump in with Denise Mina’s newest title. Anna and Fin are the center of an Internet frenzy when Lisa Lee vanishes from a small Scottish town. But the more they investigate the case, the more they realize Lisa is not the innocent victim she first appears to be. Lisa’s YouTube channel includes a video that shows her breaking into an abandoned French Chateau and stealing a Roman silver casket. One day after Lisa’s disappearance, that same casket is listed for auction in Paris. So begins a globe-trotting thriller as Anna and Fin hunt for the truth behind Lisa Lee. Related: Why We Love Denise Mina's Mysteries

The 6:20 Man From bestselling thriller author David Baldacci comes another edge-of-your-seat thriller you won’t want to miss. Every day, Travis Devine boards the 6:20 commuter train to Manhattan where he works as an entry-level analyst at an investment firm. But Devine’s simple routine is violently disrupted when he receives a shocking anonymous email that reads: She is dead. Devine soon discovers that his coworker and former girlfriend Sara has been found dead. And it’s only a matter of time before he becomes the next target.

Shattered Shattered is the 14th book from James Patterson’s Michael Bennett series, Detective Michael Bennett has returned home from his honeymoon only to discover his former partner, FBI agent Emily Parker, is missing. To track her down, Michael will have to follow Parker’s investigation through multiple cities—Los Angeles, New York, and Washington DC—to track down an anarchist group Parker was following. The stakes are high, but Michael will do anything to find her.

The New Neighbor The suspenseful story of The New Neighbor kicks off right away when Madeline Sterling moves into the neighborhood with her seemingly perfect family. Madeline’s life seems to be totally put together, and she has everything CIA analyst Beth Bradford once had: an adoring husband, adorable children, and a close-knit group of friends. But nothing is ever as perfect as it appears on the outside, and Beth is concerned that Madeline might have ties to Iranian intelligence. Is this just Beth’s jealousy and paranoia talking? Or is Madeline hiding something?

Rising Tiger In Rising Tiger, the 21st novel in Brad Thor’s Scot Harvath series, an unprecedented threat has materialized that has the potential to destroy nations. Fearful of the global consequences, no one has done anything to stop the wheels that are already in motion. Enter Scot Harvath, America’s top spy. Harvath has the skills to face even the most dangerous of threats—but in a completely unfamiliar culture, with no one he can trust, the danger is mounting, and this might be the one case that’s even too much for Harvath to handle.

The It Girl In this mystery suspense novel from best-selling author Ruth Ware, readers are invited to help unravel the mysterious death of April Clark-Cliveden. April was the ultimate It girl, and Hannah felt extremely lucky to be allowed into April’s inner circle Oxford University. But their friendship didn’t last long. By the end of their second term, April was dead. Ten years have passed since April’s death, and John Neville, the man convicted of killing April, has died in prison. Hannah thinks that will be the end of it, but the mystery has just begun. Right when Hannah thinks the past his behind her, a young journalist presents new evidence that suggests Neville may have been innocent. Wanting to know the truth about what happened to April, Hannah reconnects with old friends. Could one of them be capable of murder?

Things We Do in the Dark Things We Do in the Dark is the brand-new thriller from award-winning author Jennifer Hillier. When police find Paris Peralta covered in blood, holding a straight razor, with her celebrity husband dead in the bathtub behind her, she it doesn’t look good. But the murder charges aren’t what she’s most worried about. She’s more concerned about the past coming to find her after all this media attention puts her in the spotlight. Twenty-five years earlier, Ruby Reyes was convicted of a similar murder. Reyes knows who Paris really is, and she knows about Paris’s past. So when Ruby is unexpectedly released from prison, she threatens to expose all of Paris's secrets. Now Paris has no choice but to confront the past she’s tried so desperately to run from all these years.

Just Like Home Just Like Home is a thrilling haunted house story mixed with true crime suspense. When Vera was a child, her father was arrested for being a serial killer and hiding the dead bodies in their house. Years have passed, and Vera hasn’t been back to her childhood home for since she became estranged from her mother. But when her sick mother asks her to return to home, Vera obeys, despite the hard feelings and the difficult memories. And despite the fact that now Vera’s mother is renting out the home to true crime fanatics who want to be closer to the action. Still, something draws Vera back to the house. And when she starts to discover notes around the house written in her father’s handwriting, she wonders if the house is trying to send her a message. Related: Twisted Horror Novels That Deep Dive Into the Nature of Man

What Moves the Dead Kingfisher’s What Moves the Dead is a retelling of Edgar Allan Poe’s classic “The Fall of the House of Usher.” When retired soldier Alex Easton finds out that their childhood friend Madeline Usher is dying, they rush to Madeline’s ancestral home in the countryside of Ruritania. What they’ll find there at the Usher home, however, will chill them to the bone. The house is overgrown with fungi and possessed wildlife, and the dark lake that surrounds it seems almost alive. Furthermore, Madeline and her brother Roderick both seem highly disturbed, and Madeline keeps talking to strange voices in the night. What is happening to the Ushers and their home? With the assistance of a British mycologist and an American doctor, Alex is determined to find out. Related: Read the Excerpt of What Moves the Dead

Upgrade In Blake Crouch’s sci-fi thriller Upgrade, Logan Ramsay is the next step in human evolution. At first, Logan doesn’t even notice that anything is different. He’s just a little sharper. Has an easier time concentrating. Needs less sleep. But after a while, he can’t deny the changes. His brain and his body are changing, and he’s seeing the world in whole new ways. Logan’s genome has been hacked, and there’s a reason he’s has been chosen for this upgrade. Reasons that connect back to his family history and the darkest parts of his past.

Emily Martin has a PhD in English from the University of Southern Mississippi. She’s a contributing editor at Book Riot and blogs/podcasts at Book Squad Goals.