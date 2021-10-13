Halloween Horror

As the walking dead rise up throughout the world, a few brave doctors attempt to find a cure by applying forensic techniques to captured zombies.

On a remote island a crack medical team has been sent to explore a radical theory that could uncover a cure for the epidemic. Based on the team’s research and the observations of renowned zombie expert Dr. Stanley Blum, The Zombie Autopsies documents for the first time the unique biology of zombie organisms.

Detailed drawings of the internal organs of actual zombies provide an accurate anatomy of these horrifying creatures. Zombie brains, hearts, lungs, skin, and digestive system are shown, while Dr. Blum’s notes reveal shocking insights into how they function–even as Blum and his colleagues themselves begin to succumb to the plague.

No one knows the ultimate fate of Dr. Blum or his researchers. But now that his notebook, The Zombie Autopsies, has been made available to the UN, the World Health Organization, and the general public, his scientific discoveries may be the last hope for humans on earth. “Humanity has a new weapon against the living dead and that weapon is Steven Schlozman!”—New York Times bestselling author Max Brooks

“I’ve written and made films about zombies for over forty years. In all that time, I’ve never been able to convince my audience that zombies actually exist. On page one of The Zombie Autopsies, Steven Schlozman takes away any doubt. This fast-moving, entertaining work will have you chuckling . . . and worrying.”—George A. Romero, director of Night of the Living Dead

“Gruesome and gripping! Steven Schlozman reveals the science behind zombies from the inside out.”—Seth Grahame-Smith, New York Times bestselling author of Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter

“With The Zombie Autopsies, Steven Schlozman redefines ‘weird science’ for the 21st Century. Brilliant, bizarre and wonderfully disturbing.”—Jonathan Maberry, New York Times bestselling author of Rot & Ruin and Patient Zero

“Dr. Steve’s Zombie Autopsy will charm and excite a new generation into loving science.”–Chuck Palahniuk, New York Times bestselling author of Fight Club