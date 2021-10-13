Halloween Horror
Get ready for the scariest night of the year with these haunting Halloween horrors.
The Zombie Autopsies
by Steven C. Schlozman
As the walking dead rise up throughout the world, a few brave doctors attempt to find a cure by applying forensic techniques to captured zombies.
On a remote island a crack medical team has been sent to explore a radical theory that could uncover a cure for the epidemic. Based on the team’s research and the observations of renowned zombie expert Dr. Stanley Blum, The Zombie Autopsies documents for the first time the unique biology of zombie organisms.
Detailed drawings of the internal organs of actual zombies provide an accurate anatomy of these horrifying creatures. Zombie brains, hearts, lungs, skin, and digestive system are shown, while Dr. Blum’s notes reveal shocking insights into how they function–even as Blum and his colleagues themselves begin to succumb to the plague.
No one knows the ultimate fate of Dr. Blum or his researchers. But now that his notebook, The Zombie Autopsies, has been made available to the UN, the World Health Organization, and the general public, his scientific discoveries may be the last hope for humans on earth. “Humanity has a new weapon against the living dead and that weapon is Steven Schlozman!”—New York Times bestselling author Max Brooks
“I’ve written and made films about zombies for over forty years. In all that time, I’ve never been able to convince my audience that zombies actually exist. On page one of The Zombie Autopsies, Steven Schlozman takes away any doubt. This fast-moving, entertaining work will have you chuckling . . . and worrying.”—George A. Romero, director of Night of the Living Dead
“Gruesome and gripping! Steven Schlozman reveals the science behind zombies from the inside out.”—Seth Grahame-Smith, New York Times bestselling author of Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
“With The Zombie Autopsies, Steven Schlozman redefines ‘weird science’ for the 21st Century. Brilliant, bizarre and wonderfully disturbing.”—Jonathan Maberry, New York Times bestselling author of Rot & Ruin and Patient Zero
“Dr. Steve’s Zombie Autopsy will charm and excite a new generation into loving science.”–Chuck Palahniuk, New York Times bestselling author of Fight Club
The Last American Vampire
Seth Grahame-Smith
In Reconstruction-era America, vampire Henry Sturges is searching for renewed purpose in the wake of his friend Abraham Lincoln’s shocking death. Henry’s will be an expansive journey that first sends him to England for an unexpected encounter with Jack the Ripper, then to New York City for the birth of a new American century, the dawn of the electric era of Tesla and Edison, and the blazing disaster of the 1937 Hindenburg crash.
Along the way, Henry goes on the road in a Kerouac-influenced trip as Seth Grahame-Smith ingeniously weaves vampire history through Russia’s October Revolution, the First and Second World Wars, and the JFK assassination.
Expansive in scope and serious in execution, The Last American Vampire is sure to appeal to the passionate readers who made Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter a runaway success.
Unholy Night
by Seth Grahame-Smith
They’re an iconic part of history’s most celebrated birth. But what do we really know about the Three Kings of the Nativity, besides the fact that they followed a star to Bethlehem bearing strange gifts? The Bible has little to say about this enigmatic trio. But leave it to Seth Grahame-Smith, the brilliant and twisted mind behind Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter and Pride and Prejudice and Zombies to take a little mystery, bend a little history, and weave an epic tale.
In Grahame-Smith’s telling, the so-called “Three Wise Men” are infamous thieves, led by the dark, murderous Balthazar. After a daring escape from Herod’s prison, they stumble upon the famous manger and its newborn king. The last thing Balthazar needs is to be slowed down by young Joseph, Mary and their infant. But when Herod’s men begin to slaughter the first born in Judea, he has no choice but to help them escape to Egypt.
It’s the beginning of an adventure that will see them fight the last magical creatures of the Old Testament; cross paths with biblical figures like Pontius Pilate and John the Baptist; and finally deliver them to Egypt. It may just be the greatest story never told.
What Happened to Cass Mcbride?
Gail Giles
“The setting is claustrophobic, the characters are complex and the story will keep readers on the edge of their seats,” KLIATT raved of this vivid, fast-paced psychological thriller in a starred review. Kyle Kirby has planned a cruel and unusual revenge on Cass McBride, the most popular girl in school, for the death of his brother David. He digs a hole. Kidnaps Cass. Puts her in a box–underground. He buries her alive. But lying in the deepest dark, Cass finds a weapon: she uses the power of words to keep her nemesis talking–and herself breathing–during the most harrowing 48 hours of her life.
And the Trees Crept In
Dawn Kurtagich
The Dead House
Dawn Kurtagich
Psychos
Contributions by Neil Gaiman
by John Skipp
Contributions by Lawrence Block
Contributions by Ray Bradbury
Contributions by Joe R. Lansdale
Contributions by Edgar Allan Poe
Contributions by Jim Shepard
Contributions by Richard Connell
Contributions by Amelia Beamer
Contributions by Joan Aiken
Contributions by Laura Lee Bahr
Contributions by William Gay
Contributions by Jack Ketchum
Contributions by Mercedes M. Yardley
Contributions by Steve Rasnic Tem
Contributions by David J. Schow
Contributions by Leah Mann
Contributions by Kevin L. Donihe
Contributions by Leslianne Wilder
Contributions by Norman Partridge
From Hannibal Lecter (The Silence of the Lambs) to Patrick Bateman (American Psycho), stories of serial killers and psychos loom large and menacing in our collective psyche. Tales of their grisly conquests have kept us cowering under the covers, but still turning the pages.
Psychos is the first book to collect in a single volume the scariest and most well-crafted fictional works about these deranged killers. Some of the stories are classics, the best that the genre has to offer, by renowned writers such as Neil Gaiman, Amelia Beamer, Robert Bloch, and Thomas Harris. Other selections are from the latest and most promising crop of new authors.
John Skipp, who is also the editor of Zombies, Demons and Werewolves and Shapeshifters, provides fascinating insight, through two nonfiction essays, into our insatiable obsession with serial killers and how these madmen are portrayed in popular culture. Resources at the end of the book includes lists of the genre’s best long-form fiction, movies, websites, and writers.
The Enemy: Books I-III
Charlie Higson
When the sickness came, every parent, every policeman, every politician . . . everyone over 16 years old fell ill. The lucky ones died. The rest begin to decompose, becoming crazed, confused, and hungry for young flesh. Now, every child and teen must fight for survival against the ferocious adults who hunt them in packs, like wild dogs. In the first three books of Charlie Higson’s hit series, desperate groups of children in London struggle to find a safe place to live and a way to survive in this new world where death roams the streets.
