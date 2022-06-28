Genre-Blending Literary Fiction For Suspense Readers

For fans of beautiful writing that dances at the edge of genre, suspenseful plots with a cinematic feeling, and complex characters who are continually challenged, these five novels will satisfy all your cravings. These thrilling narratives put storytelling at the forefront whilst articulating it in a masterful way.

Read Me In this masterly crafted novel, we follow an unnamed narrator who inherits a fortune, allowing him to refine his hobby—stalking random people. He observes and takes notes, keeping a distance from his subjects until he meets Frances. Suddenly he gets more and more entangled into her life, disrupting and manipulating events. In this cross between Rear Window meets The Woman Upstairs, readers get the chance to see through the mind of a serial stalkers, making us question the ways we observe, judge, and influence people. Related: Eight Bone-Chilling Mysteries & Thrillers About Stalkers

The Regrets The boundary separating life and death fades in this love story when Rachel finally approaches a man who frequents the same Brooklyn bus stop. Their chemistry is undeniable, but there’s only one problem. He’s dead. Thomas needs to complete a 90-day stint on earth and is forbidden from getting involved with a member of the living. When Rachel and Thomas break this rule, a waterfall of odd, troubling consequences befalls on the couple. With humor and grace, The Regrets explores love, the power of fantasies, and the work needed to wake back up to reality.

A Touch of Jen Remy and Alicia are not a particularly happy couple, but they share an obsession with Jen, Remy’s former co-worker who seems to have it all as a globe-trotting jewelry designer. Her social media and new age mantra shape the couple’s fantasies. Their obsession of Jen reaches a climax when she invites them on a surfing trip to the Hamptons with her wealthy boyfriend and their group. A series of small disruptions escalate and the couple finds themselves in an uncanny alternate reality, making us examine the impulses hiding just outside of people’s carefully curated selves.

84k In this dystopian world, there’s no need for anyone to go to prison, provided they could afford the fine for the committed crime. If you’re rich enough, you can definitely get away with murder. Theo works in the Criminal Audit Office, where he assesses each crime to make sure the penalty is fully paid. But when Dani Cumali’s murder crosses his desk, he can’t let her death be just another entry.

If We Were Villains Detective Colborne is at the door waiting for Oliver Marks the day he’s released from jail. After ten years, Oliver is finally ready to tell the truth. Oliver and six other young, ambitious Shakespearean actors at Dellecher Classical Conservatory play the same roles onstage and off: hero, villain, tyrant, and extras. But during their final year, real violence ensues in the students’ world of make-believe. Now, they must convince the police, each other, and themselves of their innocence. In this beautifully crafted book about friendship and rivalry, are they up for their greatest acting challenge yet? Related: Mystery Suspense Meets Dark Academia

Emily Hoang is a writer and editor, who is obsessed with haunted houses, ghosts, and dreams. More info can be found on her website.