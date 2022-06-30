Survival Of The Fittest: Escape Thrillers That Will Keep You On Edge

Everyone knows that the thrill is in the journey and not in the actual destination. From stalkers and murderers to escape artists and billionaire crime bosses, these characters will need to use everything they have if they want to survive.

Escape In this continuation of A Billy Harney Thriller, Chicago PD’s special-ops leader Bill is chasing down an escaped billionaire crime boss who is down to his last twenty million. Inmates vanished and officers were down during the escape. In an empty lot, he finds a note, “Hi, Billy. Are you having fun yet?”. Can Billy find him before anyone else gets hurt?

Hairpin Bridge Three months ago, Lena Nguyen’s estranged twin sister, Cambry, drove to a remote bridge and jumped two hundred feet to her death. Or at least that’s what it says in the police report, but Lena isn’t buying it. Lena interviews Corporal Raymond Raycevic, the highway patrolman who allegedly discovered Cambry’s body. He’s sympathetic, but something about his story seems off. What’s troubling most of all is that his name is mentioned in her sister’s final text to her sister. She’s determined to uncover the truth, but her search turns into a fight for her own survival as everything she thought she knew about her sister and herself crumbles. Related: When Dark Secrets Turn Into Chilling True Crimes

The Island A working vacation overseas seems to be the perfect way of bringing a new family together after Heather Baxter marries Tom, a widowed doctor with a young son and daughter. The family takes a chance at adventure, making their way to a remote Dutch island usually off-limits to outside visitors. But when they set food on the island, everything feels wrong. An accident becomes the Baxter’s worst nightmare, separating Tom from Heather and the kids, who are forced to escape alone. It’s now up to Heather to save herself and the kids, even if it means doing the unthinkable to keep them alive.

Death of the Black Widow Officer Walter O’Brien is called to a murder scene on his first night with Detroit PD. A terrified, young woman has bludgeoned her kidnapper with shocking skills. Her bold flight from police custody makes the case impossible to solve and impossible for Walter to forget. His obsession and fascination of the woman leave him searching for her. But he’s not the only one. One thing he is certain though is that the secrets will hopefully end in his home city. Related: More Mystery Thrillers Where People Go Missing

The Escape Artist Nola Brown, a U. S. Army’s artist-in-residence, is found on a plane that mysteriously fell from the sky after leaving a secret military base. The government and her commanding officer verify she’s dead, but Jim “Zig” Zigarowski found the truth: she’s alive and on the run. Zig is determined to find Nola, his daughter’s childhood friend and someone who saved his daughter’s life. But as he digs into Nola’s past, he finds a cycle of trouble that follows everywhere Nola goes. Nola and Zig will now either reveal deception at the highest levels of power or die trying to uncover the U. S. Army’s most mysterious secret, dating back to the history of the greatest escape artist of all— Harry Houdini.

Lethal When Honor Gillette’s four-year-old daughter informs her of a sick man in their yard, Honor rushes out to help him. But that man turns out to be Lee Coburn, a man accused of murdering seven people last night. Lee promises to not harm her or her daughter as long as she does everything he asks and Honor has no choice but to accept. Lee sets his eyes on an extremely valuable treasure her late beloved husband possessed and will retrieve it at any cost. But soon, both are running away together as they unravel a web of corruption that threatens to destroy their lives and maybe even the fabric of society.

Get the Best in Mystery and Thriller Delivered to Your Inbox Get the Best in Mystery and Thriller Delivered to Your Inbox Sign Up By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Emily Hoang is a writer and editor, who is obsessed with haunted houses, ghosts, and dreams. More info can be found on her website.