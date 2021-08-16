Eight High-Stakes Thrillers With Unforgettable Leads
If you’re looking for a new mystery, suspense, or thrillers to love, you’ll be excited to hear about these brand-new titles. These thriller books come from both new and bestselling thriller authors. Warning, however: once you pick up these books, you won’t be able to put them down. Here are eight thriller books that will keep you on the edge of your seat.
The Noise
by James Patterson
by J. D. Barker
James Patterson and J.D. Barker's The Noise is a brand new thriller that mixes in elements of horror and suspense. It all begins with a deafeningly loud noise. For many in the survivalist community deep in the forest, it will be the last sound they ever hear. Only two young girls survive—sixteen-year-old Tenant and eight-year-old Sophie. But their lives are forever changed.
The Stowaway
James S. Murray; Darren Wearmouth
James S. Murray is a writer, producer, and actor probably best known as "Murr" on the hit television show Impractical Jokers. The Stowaway is Murray's sixth novel co-written with Darren Wearmouth. In this stunning thriller, a cruise ship is stranded at sea with a serial killer hidden aboard. It all started two years ago, when Maria Fontana was the deciding vote on a jury that ultimately chose to set alleged serial killer Wyatt Butler free. Now, Maria and her family are enjoying a vacation on a two-week cruise when one of the passengers is discovered brutally murdered similar to the style of Butler's ritualistic killings. The ship immediately goes on lockdown, and Maria is left wondering: is she stuck on a boat with a serial killer she chose to set free?
High Stakes
by Iris Johansen
Logan Tanner lives the exhilarating life of a professional gambler, taking risks with nerves of steel. From casinos in Macau to Monte Carlo to Milan, he’s racked up a fortune and become a living legend. But all the glitz and glamor hide a dark and violent past as an extractor.
Soon Logan is drawn into the conflict between two Russian mafia bosses over Lara, whose life now hangs in the balance. Logan has been offered something more valuable to him than money—information he desperately needs—in exchange for getting Lara out of Russia and to safety. Once together, Tanner discovers that Lara is a force to be reckoned with in her own right. Tanner’s search for the truth leads them to the bright lights of Las Vegas. Where the person who was hunting Lara now lies in wait for them.
Snow Creek
by Gregg Olsen
When Ruth Turner walks into the Sheriff’s office in Jefferson County’s Port Townsend claiming her sister Ida Wheaton has been missing for over a month, Detective Megan Carpenter’s instincts tell her that she needs to do more than just file a report.
Racing over to Ida’s secluded farmhouse in the hills above Snow Creek, Megan finds Ida’s teenage children alone and frightened. She can’t help but notice there’s no TV. No video games. Nothing of the outside world. Something about the Wheaton family doesn’t add up and triggers a painful childhood memory for Megan – when one day, in a flash, both her parents were gone.
Then the body of a woman is discovered in an abandoned pickup truck close to the Wheatons’ home and Megan’s convinced the cases are connected.
If she has any chance of catching the killer, Megan must first unravel the secrets of the isolated Snow Creek community. But Megan has dark secrets of her own…
Bloodless
by Douglas Preston
by Lincoln Child
On the evening of November 24, 1971, D. B. Cooper hijacked Flight 305—Portland to Seattle—with a fake bomb, collected a ransom of $200,000, and then parachuted from the rear of the plane, disappearing into the night…and into history.
Fifty years later, Agent Pendergast takes on a bizarre and gruesome case: in the ghost-haunted city of Savannah, Georgia, bodies are found with no blood left in their veins—sowing panic and reviving whispered tales of the infamous Savannah Vampire.
As the mystery rises along with the body count, Pendergast and his partner, Agent Coldmoon, race to understand how—or if—these murders are connected to the only unsolved skyjacking in American history. Together, they uncover not just the answer…but an unearthly evil beyond all imagining.
Another Kind of Eden
James Lee Burke
The American West in the early 1960s appears to be a pastoral paradise: golden wheat fields, mist-filled canyons, frolicking animals. Aspiring novelist Aaron Holland Broussard has observed it from the open door of a boxcar, riding the rails for both inspiration and odd jobs.
Jumping off in Denver, he finds work on a farm and meets Joanne McDuffy, an articulate and fierce college student and gifted painter. Their soul connection is immediate, but their romance is complicated by Joanne’s involvement with a shady professor who is mixed up with a drug-addled cult. When a sinister businessman and his son who wield their influence through vicious cruelty set their sights on Aaron, drawing him into an investigation of grotesque murders, it is clear that this idyllic landscape harbors tremendous power—and evil. Followed by a mysterious shrouded figure who might not be human, Aaron will have to face down all these foes to save the life of the woman he loves and his own.
Steal
by James Patterson
by Howard Roughan
Looking for a page-turning new mystery thriller to read? Pick up Steal, the third book in James Patterson and Howard Roughan's Instinct series. Dr. Dylan Reinhart is a bestselling author and Ivy League expert on criminal behavior. In Steal, Dylan finds himself wrapped up in multi-million dollar secrets after Carter von Oehson, a sophomore in Dr. Dylan Reinhart’s Abnormal Psychology class, posts on Instagram that he's planning to kill himself. After 24 hours, when no one has seen Carter, everyone begins to suspect the worst. Everyone except for Carter's father, Mathias von Oehson, founder and CEO of the world’s largest hedge fund. But what secrets is Mathias hiding that makes him so sure? And where is Carter?
The Last Guests
by JP Pomare
The Last Guests is a heart-racing new thriller from J.P. Pomare about a vacation rental gone terribly, terribly wrong. When newlyweds Cain and Lina decide to rent out their property on the beautiful Lake Tarawera, they're at first amazed by how many guests line up, and how much they're willing to pay. But both Cain and Lina have been keeping secrets, and someone knows all about them. And that someone has been watching them. After one visit takes a deadly turn, Lina realizes that their secrets aren't as safe as she once thought.
The Retreat
by Elisabeth de Mariaffi
The Retreat by Elisabeth de Mariaffi is a gorgeously written and intensely thrilling new novel that follows Maeve Martin, a woman looking to find inspiration at a remote mountain arts retreat. After the disastrous collapse of her marriage, Maeve is setting out on he own for the first time in a while, and she's eager to find her feet and start her own dance company. But when an avalanche strikes the retreat, Maeve finds herself trapped with six other guests, without power, phone service, or heat. As the days pass, tensions begin to rise, and then a guest dies. Followed by another.
