David Baldacci Gift Sets: Amos Decker
Introduce your loved ones to a crime fiction classic: Amos Decker, the former NFL player turned gifted detective with a perfect memory and a penchant for finding himself in the dead center of situations where the ultimate stakes is his life.
“Meet the Memory Man” is a website exclusive 3-book set to introduce you to the #1 New York Times bestselling world of Amos Decker, former NFL player turned gifted police detective with a perfect memory. In Memory Man, Decker must use his extraordinary recall to solve a mystery he wishes he could forget: his family's murder. In The Last Mile, Decker is drawn into a tangled web when a convicted murderer counting down the last hours before his execution is granted an unexpected reprieve, saved by another man’s confession. And in The Fix, a murder just outside FBI headquarters leads Decker to an international incident that could spell the end of the United States as we know it in this “perfect ‘fix’ for the thriller aficionado” (Associated Press).
“The Memory Man is Back” is a website exclusive 3-book set featuring the maverick detective with perfect recall, Amos Decker, as he tackles three new cases in these #1 New York Times bestsellers from David Baldacci. In Fallen, Decker and his colleague Alex Jamison must solve four increasingly bizarre murders in a dying rust belt town–and the closer they come to the truth, the deadlier it gets. Redemption finds Decker’s realization that a mistake he made as a rookie detective may have led to deadly consequences. And in Walk the Wire, Decker returns to solve a gruesome murder in a booming North Dakota oil town.
“The Complete Memory Man" is a website exclusive 7-book set, starting with the first Amos Decker thriller, Memory Man, and concluding with the new #1 New York Times bestseller Long Shadows. If you are a newcomer to Baldacci or want to gift a series, this Memory Man collection is the perfect present for both longtime fans or new readers of this outstanding series. “Amos Decker is an amazing character.” (Associated Press)
