Crime Solvers: Police Procedurals for Every Mood

Ginny Walker always had one dream: to be a great clothing designer, the next Calvin Klein or Bill Blass. She will do anything to succeed. She does happen to have a cousin (male) in New York; he is an investment banker of some sort, with lots of contacts, so she sets off for the Big Apple.

Starting in a lowly job on 7th Avenue, she begins the life too many young New Yorkers know: a cramped living space, a dead end job with a sleazy boss, a wonderful set of friends, and a great amount of talent. Part of this talent is put to use designing evening attire for aw hot young model and partly used in dressing herself: Ginny Walker is wearing her own creations to the best parties in town, parties to which she is not invited, parties she crashes.

Along the way Ginny falls in love, is gravely misused by the people she thought cared for her and does a great deal of growing up. But, it is only when she witnesses a murder that she needs to make the most important decisions of her life and become the kind of adult—and designer—she always knew she could be.