Crime and Mystery and Magical Beings

For a unique and distinctly magical take on Edgar Allen Poe’s classic story “The Fall of the House of Usher,” check out T. Kingfisher’s latest novella What Moves the Dead. Retired soldier Alex Easton has just found out that their childhood friend Madeline Usher is dying. But when they journey to Madeline’s ancestral home in the countryside of Ruritania, Madeline’s appearance and the state of the house is utterly shocking. The house is overgrown with fungi and possessed wildlife, and the dark lake that surrounds it glows with life. Even more disturbing, Madeline seems almost possessed. What is happening to the Ushers and their home? And will Alex be able to find out before whatever has taken Madeline comes for them as well?