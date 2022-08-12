Con Artists, Hoaxes, and Deceptions Fiction and Non-Fiction

According to Sottile’s true crime book, police showed up at former Mormon beauty queen Lori Vallow’s house when a relative called, concerned for her 7-year-old son, JJ. Lori said he was visiting a relative. The police asked to be called to confirm his presence, and when no one called, they showed back up to her house the next day only to find both Lori and her new husband Chad Daybell gone, too. When the bodies of both JJ and 16-year-old Tylee were soon found in shallow graves in the backyard, the Latter-Day Saints Church she was formerly a part of assumed it had something to do with the couple’s estranging newfound End Times survivalist beliefs. While it might not seem to fall under the heading of “deception,” these crimes were not limited to the personal, but wrapped themselves into the financial as well. If you liked Under the Banner of Heaven, this book will be another favorite of yours.