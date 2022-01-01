Battling on the Cusp of Adulthood: 5 Coming of Age Crime Fiction

Addy Hanlon and Beth Cassidy have always been best friends with Beth calling the shots and Addy carrying them out. Now, seniors who rule their intensely competitive high school cheer squad are feared and followed by the other girls until a young, new coach arrives. Coach Colette French draws Addy and the other cheerleaders into her life, and only Beth remains outside the Coach’s golden circle, unsettled by the new regime. But a suicide forces a police investigation on the Coach and squad. Addy tries to uncover the truth behind the death in this dark, beautifully written story that will ring in fans of Lord of the Flies if it were cast with a cheerleading squad.

