Why Christmas is the Perfect Time for Horror

Christmas time is here and whether you celebrate the holiday season or not, December is undoubtedly the jolliest month of the year. While people are rallying to get their loved ones gifts or rushing to close out work before the holiday break, there is something so intoxicating about the atmosphere this time of year. This December you won’t find the theaters bustling with horror movies (everyone knows that’s for October) or horror conventions packed to the door, but despite this, Christmas time remains one of the strongest seasons for all things gore, horror, crime, and suspense.

Okay, hear me out. Christmas and the holiday season, in general, don’t seem like a good fit for horror. The average American television network replays holiday-themed dramas and romantic comedies throughout December. (Shout out to Netflix for streaming the Dutch Christmas horror Elves.) However, Christmas and horror don’t have to live separately. They can co-exist. As a matter of fact, they should. Here are some reasons why:

The holiday season brings the family together—the same effect as a well-plotted horror movie. There’s something about watching a protagonist fight for their life and win that embodies the spirit of the holiday season—the optimism, the love for life, the euphoria…and yes, even the stress. The imagery of Christmas time alone, the sparkling reds and forest-deep greens, is two shades from sinister. There is beauty in the grotesque and something distinctly human. Horror reminds us how precious life is, and that’s a message that couldn’t be more perfect for the holidays. So what should you read or watch this Christmas? Here are some recommendations:

Black Christmas

Slasher meets Christmas. Black Christmas starring Olivia Hussey, Keir Dullea, and Margot Kidder follows a house full of teens as they fight for survival from an unknown assailant who is picking them off one by one. The original movie was released in 1974 and though there have been numerous remarks, the original will always be my favorite.

Krampus

Have you heard of Krampus? A folk tale that goes back centuries, Krampus is said to be the counterpart to jolly Saint Nicholas. The word itself is said to derive from the German word Krampen, which means “claw”. This is likely because Krampus is depicted as a beast-like monster with horns and razor-sharp talons. Instead of rewarding the nice, Krampus punishes the naughty. In this 2015 film directed by Michael Dougherty, a young boy Max and his family are haunted on Christmas by the evil spirit determined to punish the non-believers.

