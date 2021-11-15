Breakneck Speed: 8 High-Stakes FBI Thrillers That Rival Action Movies
The Federal Bureau of Investigation takes on federal U.S. crimes, crimes that cross state borders, and certain high-profile cases that need the expertise and enforcement of the biggest law enforcement organization in the country. If you enjoy reading the best thrillers that takes you a high-stakes chase for the truth and impact the highest offices of the country, then pick up any of these FBI and legal thrillers that will take you everywhere from New York City to the wilds of Montana.
The Maze
Catherine Coulter
As the head of the FBI’s Criminal Apprehension Unit, Dillon Savich has developed predictive analogue programs to aid in the capture of serial killers. Enter Lacey Sherlock, a very well-qualified new agent who seems bright and eager and on the up-and-up. But is she really?
When there’s a vicious murder in Boston, she’s off like a shot, lying to Savich. When Savich finds out what’s going on, he realizes they’ll all be in deep trouble, maybe even victims themselves, if he and Sherlock don’t find out who murdered her sister seven years before...
RED RIGHT HAND
by Chris Holm
When terrorists blow up the Golden Gate Bridge, video evidence is released of the attack and it reveals a shocking twist: a federal witness long thought dead is still alive. FBI agent Charlie Thompson knows that if she's going to keep him alive long enough to bring down the terrorists, she'll have to turn to Michael Hendricks, a former military man who once made his living bringing down a hitman. Now he'll have to stretch all of his resources to their limit to protect his witness and bring down this organization.
Mercy
by David Baldacci
FBI agent Atlee Pine is determined to use her professional skills to track down her twin sister Mercy, who was abducted when they were children. Now, she's finally found evidence that Mercy is not only alive all these years later, but that she escaped her captors. Atlee is hot on her heels, but Mercy seems to always be just one step ahead of her. What she doesn't realize is that the closer she gets to the truth about her sister, the closer Atlee gets to her most dangerous adversary yet.
Vortex
Catherine Coulter
Catherine Coulter is well known for her FBI Thriller series, and in Vortex, Special Agents Sherlock and Savich investigate two separate cases that take them far from home. Sherlock is drawn into a case involving a college party gone very wrong, and a fire that broke out. When a girl goes missing in the chaos, everyone assumes she perished in the fire…but no remains were ever found and new evidence suggests something more sinister. Meanwhile Savich is tasked with discovering who wants a CIA intelligence officer dead, and what exactly she knows that would make her such a target.
Unsolved
by James Patterson
by David Ellis
Emmy Dockery is known in the FBI for her ability to make connections and see links in cases that others can't. So that's why she's so stumped by her newest case, which spans across the country and leaves a trail of bodies every place it touches. The only problem? The deaths all seem accidental, and Emmy is having a tough time proving they're connected. When Emmy is tasked with working with fellow agent Harris Bookman, things don't get easier. Books are naturally suspicious, even of Emmy…but his suspicion might get in the way of seeing the larger truth, which is that Emmy might be in grave danger.
Fear No Evil
by James Patterson
After nearly three decades of cases, Alex Cross will finally confront the man who has stalked him and his family for years. Alex and Detective John Sampson decide to venture into the wilds on Montana, but this time it's for personal business. Their plans are derailed when not one but two teams of assassins begin stalking them, and they realize that these assassins may be rivals, but they report to the same enemy. And there's no way out, and no calling for help.
Bloodless
by Douglas Preston
by Lincoln Child
In Bloodless, Special Agent Pendergast must solve not one but two puzzling mysteries. He's called to Savannah, GA, one of the most haunted cities in the country, where a string of murders is causing a stir. Bodies are being discovered drained of blood, which naturally begs the question of whether or not vampires are involved. Meanwhile, a decades-old highjacking case is brought to Pendergast's attention, and he must figure out how this cold case and his unsolved murders connect—because of course, they do in a shocking twist.
The Hollow Ones
by Guillermo del Toro
by Chuck Hogan
Odessa Hardwicke is a rookie FBI agent who is haunted by the night she was forced to turn her gun on her own partner when he became uncontrollably violent while trying to apprehend a suspect and attack Odessa. Odessa isn't blamed, although she is put on desk duty pending a full investigation. She's also unsettled by the unexplained events that night, the ones she can't tell her superiors about. And when she takes what should be the easy assignment of clearing out a retired agent's office, she finds herself drawn into the mystery of a man who claims that he's immortal, and warns of an even darker evil to come.
