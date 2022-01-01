August Mystery & Thriller Books You Won’t Want to Miss

In Please Join Us, thirty-nine-year-old Nicole Mueller’s life is falling apart. Her law career is seemingly at an end, and she and her husband are about to be kicked out of the apartment they love. When she receives an invitation from an exclusive women’s networking group, Panthera Leo, Nicole thinks this might be an opportunity to turn things around. So despite her husband’s warnings that the whole thing sounds like a cult, Nicole eagerly signs up for a retreat in Colorado. Right away, Nicole sees a difference in her life. Her network quickly connects her with clients who help her revive her career, and they also help her find a new apartment. Everything seems too good to be true, and then she’s called upon to help one of her cohorts cover up a crime.